November 27, 2023
All About Animal Music Album
Set to release on December 1, the gangster drama is making headlines for its star cast, music, and plot. Check out all the details of its full tracklist
Animal
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
It is a romantic track featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The song is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and the music is composed by Pritam
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Hua Main
Sung by Arijit Singh, it is a beautiful love track depicting the married life of Ranbir and Rashmika in the movie
Satranga
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
It is a heart-touching melody about the relationship between father and son. Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the song
Papa Meri Jaan
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
It is undoubtedly the most popular song on the whole album. The track is sung by Bhupinder Babbal and has a touch of popular Punjabi folklore
Arjan Vailly
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Other than Arjan Vailly, this is another track with rich Punjabi lyrics but it is composed with peppy dance beats that set the mood to groove on
Haiwaan
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
It comes out as a heart-wrenching climax song in the voice of B. Praak. The lyrics are very rich and express the love of a son for his father
Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Sung beautifully by Vishal Mishra, it is a soothing love track from the album
Pehle Bhi Main
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Kashmir
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Sung by Shreya Ghosal and Manan Bharadwaj, this love track is nothing less than a soulful lullaby
Other than all these beautiful tracks, the scintillating BGM is composed by Harshwardhan Rameshwar that sets the tone of the movie
Background Score
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
