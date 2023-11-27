Heading 3

All About Animal Music Album

Set to release on December 1, the gangster drama is making headlines for its star cast, music, and plot. Check out all the details of its full tracklist 

Animal

It is a romantic track featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The song is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and the music is composed by Pritam

Hua Main

Sung by Arijit Singh, it is a beautiful love track depicting the married life of Ranbir and Rashmika in the movie 

Satranga

It is a heart-touching melody about the relationship between father and son. Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the song

 Papa Meri Jaan

It is undoubtedly the most popular song on the whole album. The track is sung by Bhupinder Babbal and has a touch of popular Punjabi folklore 

Arjan Vailly

Other than Arjan Vailly, this is another track with rich Punjabi lyrics but it is composed with peppy dance beats that set the mood to groove on

Haiwaan 

It comes out as a heart-wrenching climax song in the voice of B. Praak. The lyrics are very rich and express the love of a son for his father

Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge

Sung beautifully by Vishal Mishra, it is a soothing love track from the album 

Pehle Bhi Main

 Kashmir 

Sung by Shreya Ghosal and Manan Bharadwaj, this love track is nothing less than a soulful lullaby 

Other than all these beautiful tracks, the scintillating BGM is composed by Harshwardhan Rameshwar that sets the tone of the movie

Background Score

