All about Anushka & Virat's marriage

December 11, 2020

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in the industry

The couple had a beautiful destination wedding in Italy

As revealed by Kohli, it was Anushka who planned everything, even the location as he was in the middle of the series

Their wedding was private and was attended by only 42 guests

Talking about getting married at 29, Anushka revealed that she did it because she was in love
The actress had revealed that during their first six months of marriage, they spent only 21 days together

Talking about the secret of happy married life, Virat said that they like to do normal things, like going for walks

"It's actually the simplest things that give us a lot of joy," he added

When asked about the secret to a stable relationship, Anushka said, "By not acting from a place of ego with each other"

The couple is expecting their first child together

Talking about Anushka's pregnancy, Kohli said that they were over the moon when they found out

