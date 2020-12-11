All about Anushka & Virat's marriage December 11, 2020
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in the industry
The couple had a beautiful destination wedding in Italy
As revealed by Kohli, it was Anushka who planned everything, even the location as he was in the middle of the series
Their wedding was private and was attended by only 42 guests
Talking about getting married at 29, Anushka revealed that she did it because she was in love
The actress had revealed that during their first six months of marriage, they spent only 21 days together
Talking about the secret of happy married life, Virat said that they like to do normal things, like going for walks
"It's actually the simplest things that give us a lot of joy," he added
When asked about the secret to a stable relationship, Anushka said, "By not acting from a place of ego with each other"
The couple is expecting their first child together
Talking about Anushka's pregnancy, Kohli said that they were over the moon when they found out
