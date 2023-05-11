MAY 11, 2023
All about Aryan Khan's new venture
Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram
The eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan followed by Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. Aryan has frequently been in the limelight
Early Life
He has a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts, Film Making and writing from University of Southern California
Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram
Education
Aryan along with Bunty Singh And Leti Blagoeva had initially founded D’YAVOL, a premium vodka brand with the parent company as Slab ventures based in the Netherlands
Image: D’YAVOL workshop’s Instagram
Past venture
Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram
Rising Entrepreneur
He recently launched D’YAVOL X, a premium luxury streetwear brand
The brand has a streetwear collection focusing on duck tees, Hoodies and Sweatshirts
Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram
Collection
Aryan has received immense love from B-Town including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Birla and many more
Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram
B-Town lauds Aryan
The drop went live on 30th April and was sold out by 1st MAy almost within a day
Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram
Fan Response
He has done a degree in direction and has also directed his commercial with Shah Rukh Khan
Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram
Love for Direction
Aryan is making a web series under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment. He has written the script when he will be directing
Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram
Career
