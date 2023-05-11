MAY 11, 2023

Heading 3

All about Aryan Khan's new venture

Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram

The eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan followed by Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. Aryan has frequently been in the limelight

Early Life

He has a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts, Film Making and writing from University of Southern California

Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram

Education

Aryan along with Bunty Singh And Leti Blagoeva had initially founded D’YAVOL, a premium vodka brand with the parent company as Slab ventures based in the Netherlands

Image: D’YAVOL workshop’s Instagram

Past venture

Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram

Rising Entrepreneur

He recently launched D’YAVOL X, a premium luxury streetwear brand

The brand has a streetwear collection focusing on duck tees, Hoodies and Sweatshirts

Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram

Collection

Aryan has received immense love from B-Town including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Birla and many more

Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram

B-Town lauds Aryan

The drop went live on 30th April and was sold out by 1st MAy almost within a day

Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram

Fan Response

He has done a degree in direction and has also directed his commercial with Shah Rukh Khan

Image: D’YAVOL X’s Instagram

Love for Direction

Aryan is making a web series under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment. He has written the script when he will be directing

Image : Aryan Khan's Instagram

Career

