Arjun Gupta

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 10, 2023

All about Bhansali special Heeramandi 

He is considered one of India’s most acclaimed directors. He has directed hits like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Heeramandi tells the story of courtesans living in Heera Mandi of pre-independent India. This 8-episode historical drama is going to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest release 

Heeramandi


Actor Fardeen Khan who has worked in movies like Hey Baby, No Entry, and Fida is set to make a comeback in the industry with Heeramandi.

Source: Fardeen Khan Instagram

Fardeen Khan

The actress recently shared that she loves period-dramas and finds them magical. Fardeen Khan is cast against her in the movie!

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Source: Manisha Koirala Instagram

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala had a stint of successful Bollywood movies back in the 90s. This talented actress is going to bring her charm to Bhansali’s filmmaking!

Having previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Kalank, she is set to work again with him in Heeramandi

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

She has won great acclaim for movies like Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur and will appear in this movie as a courtesan

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

Richa Chadha 

Sanjeeda Shaikh is a successful television actress who has also worked in a few Bollywood movies

Source: Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh

 She has worked on a lot of projects with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is seen at the centre of the movie poster

Source: Sharmin Segal Instagram

Sharmin Segal 

Sanjay Leela Bhansala had approached veteran actress Mumtaz for a role but due to dance sequences she had to decline the role 

Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Mumtaz declined role

