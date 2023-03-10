MAR 10, 2023
All about Bhansali special Heeramandi
He is considered one of India’s most acclaimed directors. He has directed hits like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Heeramandi tells the story of courtesans living in Heera Mandi of pre-independent India. This 8-episode historical drama is going to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest release
Heeramandi
Actor Fardeen Khan who has worked in movies like Hey Baby, No Entry, and Fida is set to make a comeback in the industry with Heeramandi.
Source: Fardeen Khan Instagram
Fardeen Khan
The actress recently shared that she loves period-dramas and finds them magical. Fardeen Khan is cast against her in the movie!
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
Source: Manisha Koirala Instagram
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala had a stint of successful Bollywood movies back in the 90s. This talented actress is going to bring her charm to Bhansali’s filmmaking!
Having previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Kalank, she is set to work again with him in Heeramandi
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
She has won great acclaim for movies like Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur and will appear in this movie as a courtesan
Source: Richa Chadha Instagram
Richa Chadha
Sanjeeda Shaikh is a successful television actress who has also worked in a few Bollywood movies
Source: Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Sanjeeda Shaikh
She has worked on a lot of projects with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is seen at the centre of the movie poster
Source: Sharmin Segal Instagram
Sharmin Segal
Sanjay Leela Bhansala had approached veteran actress Mumtaz for a role but due to dance sequences she had to decline the role
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Mumtaz declined role
