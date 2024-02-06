Heading 3

February 06, 2024

All about Bhansali’s Love & War

The legendary filmmaker is best known for bringing intense stories to the big screen with the sheer brilliance of his aesthetics and musical sense

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Bhansali's last release was Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which won her the National Award for Best Acting 

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

SLB’s Last Release

The maverick filmmaker is all set to begin his next big-scale epic saga titled Love & War 

Image: Getty

His Next Film

Unlike his past few movies, it is not a period drama. Although, it is said to be an epic Love story set against the backdrop of war and roaming around three principal characters 

Non-Period Movie

Image: Getty 

The filmmaker pulled off an exciting star cast of three amazing actors. Check it out! 

Exciting Star Cast 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Basking in the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya. He will play the lead in the movie 

Ranbir Kapoor 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The super-talented actress has bagged another Bhansali film after Gangubai. She will be the female lead in Love & War 

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal 

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

The third major character will be played by Vicky Kaushal. It is his first collaboration with Bhansali and he is very excited about it 

Love & War is said to be a tribute to Raj Kapoor’s 1955 released movie, Sangam. The story might be loosely based on the same 

 Tribute to Sangam 

Image: IMDB 

Shooting & Release Date

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The makers are in the mood to take the film on the floors at the end of 2024 and release it on Christmas 2025 

