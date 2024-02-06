Heading 3
February 06, 2024
All about Bhansali’s Love & War
The legendary filmmaker is best known for bringing intense stories to the big screen with the sheer brilliance of his aesthetics and musical sense
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Bhansali's last release was Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which won her the National Award for Best Acting
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
SLB’s Last Release
The maverick filmmaker is all set to begin his next big-scale epic saga titled Love & War
Image: Getty
His Next Film
Unlike his past few movies, it is not a period drama. Although, it is said to be an epic Love story set against the backdrop of war and roaming around three principal characters
Non-Period Movie
Image: Getty
The filmmaker pulled off an exciting star cast of three amazing actors. Check it out!
Exciting Star Cast
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Basking in the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya. He will play the lead in the movie
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The super-talented actress has bagged another Bhansali film after Gangubai. She will be the female lead in Love & War
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The third major character will be played by Vicky Kaushal. It is his first collaboration with Bhansali and he is very excited about it
Love & War is said to be a tribute to Raj Kapoor’s 1955 released movie, Sangam. The story might be loosely based on the same
Tribute to Sangam
Image: IMDB
Shooting & Release Date
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The makers are in the mood to take the film on the floors at the end of 2024 and release it on Christmas 2025
