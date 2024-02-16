Heading 3
All About Bhumi Pednekar- Bhakshak
The actress known for doing social films, played role of news reporter Vaishali Singh delivering strong performance
Bhumi Pednekar
This crime-thriller movie revolves around woman seeking justice for an underage girl who’s been sexually exploited
Crime thriller
Characters like Vaishali Singh, Baskar Sinha, SSP Jasmeet Kaur, and the antagonist Bansi Sahu, each contributing to the gripping storyline
Characters
This thriller based movies is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment
Director and Producer
The music is composed by Anurag Saikia and Anuj Garg, written by Raj Shekhar, and Anuj Garg
Music
The shooting of the film started in January 2022 and wrapped within 39 days in February 2022
Shooting period
This must-watch movie got released on 9 February 2024 on Netflix
Premier date
Beyond a movie, Bhakshak urges us to stand against wrongdoing, emphasizing the importance of fighting for justice and doing what's right
Strong Message
Bhumi received immense love from the audience and also stated Bhakshak as one of the powerful story of her life
Bhumi’s statement
Bhumi’s upcoming projects
Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming and highly anticipated projects, promising an exciting performance in her career
