Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

All About Bhumi Pednekar- Bhakshak

The actress known for doing social films, played role of news reporter Vaishali Singh delivering strong performance

Bhumi Pednekar

Image source- imsanjaimishra

This crime-thriller movie revolves around woman seeking justice for an underage girl who’s been sexually exploited

Image source- bhumipednekar

Crime thriller

Characters like Vaishali Singh, Baskar Sinha, SSP Jasmeet Kaur, and the antagonist Bansi Sahu, each contributing to the gripping storyline

Image source- bhumipednekar

Characters

This thriller based movies is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment

Director and Producer

Image source- imsanjaimishra

The music is composed by Anurag Saikia and Anuj Garg, written by Raj Shekhar, and Anuj Garg

Music

Image source- imsanjaimishra

The shooting of the film started in January 2022 and wrapped within 39 days in February 2022

Shooting period

Image source- IMDb

This must-watch movie got released on 9 February 2024 on Netflix

Premier date

Image source- IMDb

Beyond a movie, Bhakshak urges us to stand against wrongdoing, emphasizing the importance of fighting for justice and doing what's right

Strong Message

Image source- IMDb

Bhumi received immense love from the audience and also stated Bhakshak as one of the powerful story of her life

Bhumi’s statement 

Image source- IMDb

Bhumi’s upcoming projects

Image source- bhumipednekar

Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming and highly anticipated projects, promising an exciting performance in her career

