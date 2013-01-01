All about BTS FAME: K-pop comic book
Tidalwave Productions reveals that BTS will be featured in the FAME manga series, showcasing the K-pop group's rise to global stardom. Release date: Jan 10
BTS Manga Announcement:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
It’s a 22-page comic, written by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by Lucy Fidelis Arts, narrates BTS's journey. Available in digital and print formats from Jan. 10
FAME: BTS Comic Details:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
The print version comes in softcover and hardcover editions, featuring cover art by Paulo Teles Yonami and colors by Alexandre Starling
Print Edition Variants:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Writer Esquivel expresses enthusiasm, stating, "I’m thrilled to entertain 'The BTS Army' while the boys undergo military service in South Korea"
Author's Excitement:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Since their 2013 debut, BTS has become a worldwide sensation with empowering hits. The manga explores their journey from BigHit's small agency to global recognition
BTS's Global Impact:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Youth Empowerment and Social Campaigns:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
The book highlights BTS's impactful social campaigns aimed at empowering youth, showcasing their influence beyond music
FAME: BTS explores the unexpected journey of the seven singers from pop idols to soldiers, offering a unique perspective on their remarkable story and future possibilities
Unconventional Storytelling:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
The print edition features cover art by Paulo Teles Yonami and colors by Alexandre Starling, offering fans a tangible collectible.
Print Edition Details:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
FAME series has previously covered artists like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Drake, Beyoncé, and Selena Gomez, making BTS a notable addition
FAME Series Legacy:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
The BTS FAME book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, allowing enthusiasts to secure their copy in advance
Pre-order Availability:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC