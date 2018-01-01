All about BTS’ Jimin’s Closer Than This

Jimin is the holiday gift that keeps on giving! The BTS superstar had one last surprise for fans this year when he unveiled his new single, “Closer Than This” on Friday (Dec. 22)
BigHit announced the single earlier this week via Weverse, adding that “Closer Than This” is a “heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY
As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that ‘Closer Than This,’ with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth,” BigHit added
The video of Closer Than This gave glimpses of the BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook during their debut and early days of their careers
The music video of BTS member Jimin's solo song Closer Than This was posted on Friday. Taking to their YouTube channel, HYBE posted the over four-minute-long music video
Jimin isn’t saying goodbye to BTS Army as he prepares to begin his service as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean military. Instead, he’s sending them a heartfelt love letter
It’s been a big year for Jimin, who dropped his EP Face in March, and the project subsequently peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200
One of the EP’s singles, “Like Crazy,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in April, becoming the singer’s first No. 1 on the chart as a soloist
After treating ARMYs to songs like Promise (2018) and Christmas Love (2020), the BTS member has yet again released a new single titled Closer Than This dedicated to fans as he completes his mandatory military service
There is no wonder why ARMY is the strongest fanbase ever. We hope ARMY loves this song as much as they loved his previous songs and make it a successful hit as a gift for Jimin.