Pujya Doss

september 03, 2023

Entertainment

All about BTS’ Jungkook's Single Seven

Here is Jungkook's first English-language solo single

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jungkook, the main vocalist of BTS, released his first English-language solo single, Seven

Seven was written and produced by a team of professionals including Latto 

Seven represents the wanting to spend one’s time with the love of their life

Seven has been met with critical acclaim, with critics praising its catchy melody and Jungkook's soulful vocals

Seven has helped to solidify Jungkook's solo career and has inspired other artists to pursue their own solo projects

 Jungkook has hinted that he will release more solo music in the future

 Seven is a beautiful and personal song that showcases Jungkook's talent as a singer

Jungkook's journey to becoming a solo artist has been remarkable starting from Euphoria

We are super excited for more solos from JK to get lost in his music 

