All about BTS V and RM’s Military enlistment

BTS posted a group photo ahead of RM and V's scheduled military enlistment on Monday, December 11th. The snapshot includes all members, including SUGA, J-Hope, and Jin, who are currently fulfilling their military service
On December 11 KST BIGHIT MUSIC released a BTS group photo including all the members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The members were gathered together to send off V and RM who were all set to enlist
The fandom is filled with emotions as RM and V begin their mandatory military service today. Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA were able to join in saying their goodbyes by utilizing their vacation days
V and RM have initiated their military journey by entering the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province.
It was disclosed that V applied for a position in the Special Warfare Command (SDT) of the Army. The nature of this role involves more demanding training compared to other teams within the military
Before their departure, BTS' V and RM each penned heartfelt letters to their fandom, ARMY. In these letters, they expressed their sincere emotions and conveyed warm feelings, reassuring their fans that they would return soon
V also treated fans with unreleased photos as a parting gift and the duo asked their fans to take care of their health and always find happiness
RM penned a long and sincere letter for fans. The eldest member, Jin, who is currently serving in the military, had the most hilarious reaction to this
BTS’ V's recent Instagram Stories update featured a video call with Jungkook, both of them shirtless and sporting their military hairstyles, making goofy faces
BIGHIT announced that Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together, and RM and V would be following their own enlistment procedures.