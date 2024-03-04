All about BTS V's upcoming digital single FRI(END)S
BigHit Music announces V's new digital single, "FRI(END)S," on March 4, 2024, aiming to keep ARMY engaged during his military service.
Announcement of Digital Single:
"FRI(END)S" is set to release on March 15, 2024, at 13:00 local time, offering ARMY a date to anticipate.
Release Date:
The Pop Soul R&B song "FRI(END)S" delivers a witty romance with English lyrics, complemented by a bright pink cover art, creating a playful vibe.
Genre and Theme:
V treats ARMY with concept photos and teaser videos, offering glimpses into the upcoming single's theme and style.
Pre-release Content:
Six months after his debut solo album, Layover, V returns with "FRI(END)S," showcasing his distinct voice and musical taste.
Follow-up to Layover:
V's Layover peaked at No.2 on the Billboard 200, featuring hits like "Rainy Days" and "Love Me Again," gaining international acclaim.
Layover's Success:
"FRI(END)S" joins V's roster of solo hits, including "Stigma," "Singularity," and "Sweet Night," showcasing his versatility as an artist.
V's Solo Discography:
V's consistent releases demonstrate his commitment to providing ARMY with enjoyable content, ensuring they feel supported during his absence.
Dedication to ARMY:
V's songs have resonated globally, with tracks like "Scenery" and "Winter Bear" touching hearts worldwide, reinforcing his connection with ARMY.
Impact of V's Music:
With "FRI(END)S," V continues to evolve as a solo artist, leaving a lasting impression on ARMY and the music industry alike.
Continuation of V's Musical Journey:
