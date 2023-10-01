Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
October 01, 2023
All about Chiyaan Vikram's delayed film
Popular Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has been known for his incredible film choices. However, there is one film that has been delayed for years and has recently amazed fans with an announcement
Chiyaan Vikram
Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam is said to be a spy action film, set in New York. Chiyaan Vikram has played the titular role of John in the film
Dhruva Natchathiram
The movie was delayed for more than 6 years. Chiyaan Vikram signed the project around 6 years ago but the team was able to wrap up the shoot by March 2023
Delayed
The movie will finally be released in cinemas on November 24, 2023. An action-packed promo has been unveiled for the same
Release Date
1st Announcement
The film was first announced by director-producer Gautham Vasudev Menon in 2013 but fell into a deep production hell due to the helmer’s financial constraints
Star Cast
It features an ensemble cast involving Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Vikayakan, Arjun Das, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Maya S. Krishnan, and many more
Music
The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, known for films like Minnale, Engeyum Kadhal, and more
It was reported that Menon wanted Suriya to star in Dhruva Natchathiram as well, which he hoped to convert into a franchise. But in 2014, the duo parted ways citing creative differences
Suriya Link
Suriya even released a press note, where he said that GVM had been making changes in the script for more than six months and that he couldn’t wait any longer due to other commitments
Back off
Chiyaan Vikram is next set to feature in the film Thangaalan, helmed by Pa. Ranjith. The film reportedly features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles
Work Front
