Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

October 01, 2023

All about Chiyaan Vikram's delayed film

Popular Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has been known for his incredible film choices. However, there is one film that has been delayed for years and has recently amazed fans with an announcement 

Chiyaan Vikram

Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam is said to be a spy action film, set in New York. Chiyaan Vikram has played the titular role of John in the film

Dhruva Natchathiram 

The movie was delayed for more than 6 years. Chiyaan Vikram signed the project around 6 years ago but the team was able to wrap up the shoot by March 2023

 Delayed

The movie will finally be released in cinemas on November 24, 2023. An action-packed promo has been unveiled for the same

 Release Date

1st Announcement 

The film was first announced by director-producer Gautham Vasudev Menon in 2013 but fell into a deep production hell due to the helmer’s financial constraints

Star Cast

It features an ensemble cast involving Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Vikayakan, Arjun Das, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Maya S. Krishnan, and many more

Music

The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, known for films like Minnale, Engeyum Kadhal, and more

It was reported that Menon wanted Suriya to star in Dhruva Natchathiram as well, which he hoped to convert into a franchise. But in 2014, the duo parted ways citing creative differences

Suriya Link

Suriya even released a press note, where he said that GVM had been making changes in the script for more than six months and that he couldn’t wait any longer due to other commitments

 Back off

Chiyaan Vikram is next set to feature in the film Thangaalan, helmed by Pa. Ranjith. The film reportedly features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles 

Work Front

