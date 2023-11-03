Heading 3
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
All about Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan
Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is known for his spine-chilling acting and chameleon like transformation
Chiyaan Vikram
Image: IMDb
His last release was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. And now, the actor is making waves for Thangalaan
Last Release
Image: IMDb
Thangalaan stands for The Son Of Gold. It is a Tamil-language period drama shot on few real KGF locations
Thangalaan
Video: Studio Green's Instagram
Recently, the makers dropped the teaser and it went viral on social media in no time. Fans hailed it another blockbuster from Chiyaan Vikram
Teaser
Video: Studio Green's Instagram
The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and Daniel Caltagironein are in supporting roles
Star Cast
Image: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram
Pa. Ranjith has directed the film. He is known for terrific storytelling - Kabali, Kaala, and Sarpatta Parambarai
Direction
Image: IMDb
It is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions. GV Prakash has scored the music
Makers
Image: IMDb
It will be a Pan-India release in five major languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam
Pan-India
Image: IMDb
Thangalaan is releasing on January 26, 2024 clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Fighter on the big screen
Release Date
Image: IMDb
Chiyaan Vikram is presently heading for the release of Dhruva Natchathiram on Nov 24
Immediate Next
Image: IMDb
