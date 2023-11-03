Heading 3

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

All about Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is known for his spine-chilling acting and chameleon like transformation 

Chiyaan Vikram

Image: IMDb

His last release was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. And now, the actor is making waves for Thangalaan

Last Release

Image: IMDb

Thangalaan stands for The Son Of Gold. It is a Tamil-language period drama shot on few real KGF locations

Thangalaan

Video: Studio Green's Instagram 

Recently, the makers dropped the teaser and it went viral on social media in no time. Fans hailed it another blockbuster from Chiyaan Vikram

Teaser

Video: Studio Green's Instagram 

The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and  Daniel Caltagironein are in supporting roles

Star Cast

Image: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram 

Pa. Ranjith has directed the film. He is known for terrific storytelling - Kabali, Kaala, and Sarpatta Parambarai

Direction

Image: IMDb

It is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions. GV Prakash has scored the music

 Makers

Image: IMDb

It will be a Pan-India release in five major languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam 

Pan-India

Image: IMDb

Thangalaan is releasing on January 26, 2024 clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Fighter on the big screen

Release Date

Image: IMDb

Chiyaan Vikram is presently heading for the release of Dhruva Natchathiram on Nov 24

Immediate Next

Image: IMDb

