Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

All about Dhanush' Captain Miller

Dhanush is among those Tamil actors who strikes a good balance between mass and class cinema

Dhanush

Images: IMDb 

The actor who was last seen in Vaathi (Sir) is making waves for his upcoming movie, Captain Miller

Last Release 

Images: IMDb 

It is a period drama revolving around a revolutionary hero who fought against the East India Company

 Captain Miller

Images: IMDb 

It is a two-part story. The makers have already announced it to have a sequel

Sequel

Images: IMDb 

It is a Pan-India venture which will be released in five major languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada 

 Pan India

Images: IMDb 

The big-budget action entertainer stars Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and Sudeep Kishan in important roles

Star Cast

Images: IMDb 

Arun Matheswaran has directed the film. He has also penned down the story

Direction

Images: IMDb 

The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and  Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films

 Production

Video: Sathya Jyothi Films' Instagram 

Music

Image: Sathya Jyothi Films' Instagram 

G. V. Prakash has scored the scintillating music of the film

The Pan-India movie is all set to release in theaters on December 15, 2023

Release Date

Image: Sathya Jyothi Films' Instagram 

