Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 06, 2023
All about Dhanush' Captain Miller
Dhanush is among those Tamil actors who strikes a good balance between mass and class cinema
Dhanush
The actor who was last seen in Vaathi (Sir) is making waves for his upcoming movie, Captain Miller
Last Release
It is a period drama revolving around a revolutionary hero who fought against the East India Company
Captain Miller
It is a two-part story. The makers have already announced it to have a sequel
Sequel
It is a Pan-India venture which will be released in five major languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada
Pan India
The big-budget action entertainer stars Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and Sudeep Kishan in important roles
Star Cast
Arun Matheswaran has directed the film. He has also penned down the story
Direction
The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films
Production
Music
G. V. Prakash has scored the scintillating music of the film
The Pan-India movie is all set to release in theaters on December 15, 2023
Release Date
