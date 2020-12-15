All about
Eijaz Khan's love life

December 15, 2020

Eijaz Khan is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14

The actor was in a relationship with Anita Hassanandani

The duo starred opposite each other in Kkavyanjali

Their relationship was short-lived. Anita is now happily married to Rohit Reddy

Eijaz also apparently dated Natalie Di Luccio
The duo ended their relationship on a positive note

During one of the Bigg Boss episodes, Eijaz revealed that his ex-girlfriend had threatened to file a fake dowry case against him

He further revealed that he was in Dharamkhot, and he would sit alone and cry loudly

Eijaz then revealed that the girl later told him somebody influenced her to do so, hinting at Vikas Gupta

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met each other in the Bigg Boss house

He confessed his love for her and told her that after going out of the house, he will make her meet his father

For more updates on Eijaz Khan, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here