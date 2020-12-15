All about December 15, 2020
Eijaz Khan's love life
Eijaz Khan is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14
The actor was in a relationship with Anita Hassanandani
The duo starred opposite each other in Kkavyanjali
Their relationship was short-lived. Anita is now happily married to Rohit Reddy
Eijaz also apparently dated Natalie Di Luccio
The duo ended their relationship on a positive note
During one of the Bigg Boss episodes, Eijaz revealed that his ex-girlfriend had threatened to file a fake dowry case against him
He further revealed that he was in Dharamkhot, and he would sit alone and cry loudly
Eijaz then revealed that the girl later told him somebody influenced her to do so, hinting at Vikas Gupta
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met each other in the Bigg Boss house
He confessed his love for her and told her that after going out of the house, he will make her meet his father
