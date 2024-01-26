Heading 3

All about Flex X Cop K-drama

K-drama "Flex X Cop" centers on Jin Yi Soo, a chaebol heir turned police officer, combining elements of romance, mystery, and crime.

Title and Genre:

Ahn Bo-Hyun portrays Jin Yi Soo, an immature elite, while Park Ji-Hyun is Detective Lee Kang Hyun, the first female team leader of the Homicide Department.

Lead Cast:

Premiering on SBS TV on January 26, 2024, at 10 pm KST, "Flex X Cop" will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from January 27, 2024, with new episodes every Friday and Saturday.

Release Date and Platforms:

Kwak Si-yang, Jang Hyun-sung, Jeon Hye-jin, Kwon Hae-hyo, and Yoon Yoo-sun play key roles in the series, adding depth to the storyline.

Supporting Cast:

Kang Sang-jun, Kim Shin-bi, Kim Byung-chun, Lee Do-yeop, and Ahn Byung-sik form the diverse team at Gangha Police Station, contributing to the investigative aspects.

Police Station Team:

Family Dynamics:

Explore family dynamics with Kwak Si-yang as Yi-Soo's older brother and Jang Hyun-sung as Jin Myung-chul, the Hansoo Group Chairman.

Uncover relationships within the story, including Jeon Hye-jin as Jin's wife, Jo Hee-ja, and Kwon Hae-hyo as Lee Hyung-joon.

Character Relationships:

The series introduces characters like Kang Sang-jun, Kim Shin-bi, Kim Byung-chun, Lee Do-yeop, and Ahn Byung-sik, each contributing a unique perspective to the narrative.

Additional Characters:

Jung Ga-Hee plays Yoon Ji-won, a pathologist from the National Forensic Service, adding a forensic dimension to the storyline.

Forensic Element:

Kim Myung-soo takes on the role of Choi Jung-hoon, Yi-Soo's secretary, bringing another layer to the drama's character dynamics.

Secretary Character:

