Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 01, 2022

All about Gaurav Taneja & Ritu Rathee

Heading 3

Pilot couple

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee are both commercial pilots. The pair tied the knot in 2015 and have been giving major relationship goals ever since

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

Mr. Taneja is not just a vlogger; he's also a fitness fanatic, nutritionist, lifestyle guide, bodybuilder, gamer, father and budding lawyer

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

Mr. Taneja

Gaurav has three YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa. He uploads daily life vlogs to the Flying Beast, fitness content to Fit Muscle TV and gaming videos to Rasbhari Ke Papa

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

Three Youtube channels

Gaurav Taneja has around 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has a massive fan following

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

Massive fan base

The power couple are proud parents to two adorable daughters, Kaira, who was born on May 18, 2018, and Chaitravi, who was born on October 22, 2021

Proud parents

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

The duo made their television debut with Smart Jodi, a recently launched Star Plus show

Television debut

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

Gaurav is a man of many hats, while Ritu is a commercial pilot and a devoted mother. They stand as an inspiration to a lot of people

Inspirational duo

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

The pair are also about to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, but the details are being kept under wraps

Entrepreneurial journey

Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Justin Bieber career highlights

Click Here