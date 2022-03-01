Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 01, 2022
All about Gaurav Taneja & Ritu Rathee
Pilot couple
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee are both commercial pilots. The pair tied the knot in 2015 and have been giving major relationship goals ever since
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
Mr. Taneja is not just a vlogger; he's also a fitness fanatic, nutritionist, lifestyle guide, bodybuilder, gamer, father and budding lawyer
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
Mr. Taneja
Gaurav has three YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa. He uploads daily life vlogs to the Flying Beast, fitness content to Fit Muscle TV and gaming videos to Rasbhari Ke Papa
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
Three Youtube channels
Gaurav Taneja has around 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has a massive fan following
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
Massive fan base
The power couple are proud parents to two adorable daughters, Kaira, who was born on May 18, 2018, and Chaitravi, who was born on October 22, 2021
Proud parents
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
The duo made their television debut with Smart Jodi, a recently launched Star Plus show
Television debut
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
Gaurav is a man of many hats, while Ritu is a commercial pilot and a devoted mother. They stand as an inspiration to a lot of people
Inspirational duo
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
The pair are also about to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, but the details are being kept under wraps
Entrepreneurial journey
Image: Ritu Rathee Instagram
