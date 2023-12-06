Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 06, 2023
All about Harry Potter series
The Harry Potter series was created by British author J.K Rowling
JK Rowling’s Harry Potter
The eight series has garnered an immense and dedicated fan following over the years and is still favorite among youngsters and adults alike
Fan-following
Introduces Harry Potter, a young wizard who discovers his magical abilities and begins his journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry returns to Hogwarts for his second year and faces a mysterious threat from the school's history
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry learns about his past with a prisoner who has escaped from Azkaban, the wizarding prison
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry is unexpectedly entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a dangerous magical competition, and uncovers dark forces at work
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry and his friends form Dumbledore's Army to combat the rising threat of Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry receives private lessons from Professor Dumbledore and learns more about Voldemort's past and Horcruxes, objects that contain pieces of his soul
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1
Harry, Ron, and Hermione set out on a quest to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes
In this sequel of Part 1, Harry and his friends attempts to stop Voldemort once and for all
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2
