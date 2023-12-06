Heading 3

All about Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter series was created by British author J.K Rowling 

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter 

The eight series has garnered an immense and dedicated fan following over the years and is still favorite among youngsters and adults alike

Fan-following

Introduces Harry Potter, a young wizard who discovers his magical abilities and begins his journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry returns to Hogwarts for his second year and faces a mysterious threat from the school's history

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry learns about his past with a prisoner who has escaped from Azkaban, the wizarding prison

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry is unexpectedly entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a dangerous magical competition, and uncovers dark forces at work

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry and his friends form Dumbledore's Army to combat the rising threat of Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry receives private lessons from Professor Dumbledore and learns more about Voldemort's past and Horcruxes, objects that contain pieces of his soul

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1

Harry, Ron, and Hermione set out on a quest to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes

In this sequel of Part 1, Harry and his friends attempts to stop Voldemort once and for all

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2

