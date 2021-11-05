nov 5, 2021
All About Harsh Varrdhan kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is son of the actor, Anil Kapoor, and brother to Sonam and Rhea Kapoor
He has an obsession with sneakers and a substantial sneaker collection
In 2016, he made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya, which received mixed reviews
He's a football fanatic and it's quite evident from his social media posts
In 2018, he starred in the film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Although the picture failed to perform well at the box office, the actor's performance was lauded
The Mirzya actor has both of his sisters' names tattooed on his back as a gesture of his affection for them
Later, he made a cameo appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane's ‘AK vs. AK’ in 2020. His role came as a surprise and was well received by the crowd
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is also known for his style statements and has excellent taste in fashion
The actor was last seen in the web series Ray, which was based on Satyajit Ray's short stories and received mixed reviews
Harsh Varrdhan will soon be seen in the biopic of Indian Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra
