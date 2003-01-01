Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 14, 2023

Entertainment

All about Indian K-pop star Sriya Lenka

She is the first Indian to debut in a K-pop group

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

For Sriya, the journey as a K-pop star started in 2020

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

During lockdown, she started auditioning for K-pop groups and got shortlisted for a training camp in Seoul 

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

Sriya Lenka was born in 2003 in the Rourkela district of Odisha

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

She was always interested in the music and art industry

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

During lockdown, she decided to work on her skills and practiced dancing by watching EXO’s Growl 

She also watched many K-dramas to get a hang of the language

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

The BLACKSWAN K-pop group started in the year 2011 as Rania and later came to be known as BP Rania before becoming BLACKSWAN in October 2020

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

Sriya Lanka is the fifth member of the group

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

They released their first debut Album, Goodbye Rania, in 2020. Later in 2021, BLACKSWAN released their first single album, Close to Me

Image: Sriya Lenka’s Instagram

