All about Indian K-pop star Sriya Lenka
She is the first Indian to debut in a K-pop group
For Sriya, the journey as a K-pop star started in 2020
During lockdown, she started auditioning for K-pop groups and got shortlisted for a training camp in Seoul
Sriya Lenka was born in 2003 in the Rourkela district of Odisha
She was always interested in the music and art industry
During lockdown, she decided to work on her skills and practiced dancing by watching EXO’s Growl
She also watched many K-dramas to get a hang of the language
The BLACKSWAN K-pop group started in the year 2011 as Rania and later came to be known as BP Rania before becoming BLACKSWAN in October 2020
Sriya Lanka is the fifth member of the group
They released their first debut Album, Goodbye Rania, in 2020. Later in 2021, BLACKSWAN released their first single album, Close to Me
