Mohit K Dixit

Sports

November 18, 2023

All about Ishan Kishan

Ishan is an young Indian International cricketer whose expertise lies in wicket-keeping and left-hand batting

Ishan Kishan

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

Born and brought up in Patna (Bihar), Ishaan played for Jharkhand when he was facing registration issues between Bihar Cricket Board and BCCI

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

Early Days

The cricketer has an impeccable record in domestic Cricket where he played for Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and others

Domestic Cricket

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

Ishan Kishan led India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 in Bangladesh, where his team finished runners-up to West Indies

 Under-19 World Cup

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

The young sportsman debuted in IPL with Gujarat Lions in 2016. Later, he was picked by Mumbai Indians for whom he turned the highest run-scorer in 2020 

 IPL Debut

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

Ishan Kishan made his International cricket debut in 2021 by playing T20 series against England

 International Cricket

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

In July 2021, the cricketer made his ODI debut on a tour with Sri Lanka

ODI Debut

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

In 2022, Ishan scored 210 runs on 131 balls against Bangladesh and became the youngest Indian cricketer to score an ODI double century 

Double Century

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

New Record

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

With this extraordinary feat, Ishan Kishan also broke the record of Chris Gayle of the fastest ODI double century 

Ishan Kishan is rumored to be dating Aditi Hundia. She is a fashion model 

Dating Rumors

Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram 

