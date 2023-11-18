Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Sports
November 18, 2023
All about Ishan Kishan
Ishan is an young Indian International cricketer whose expertise lies in wicket-keeping and left-hand batting
Ishan Kishan
Image source- Ishan Kishan's Instagram
Born and brought up in Patna (Bihar), Ishaan played for Jharkhand when he was facing registration issues between Bihar Cricket Board and BCCI
Early Days
The cricketer has an impeccable record in domestic Cricket where he played for Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and others
Domestic Cricket
Ishan Kishan led India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 in Bangladesh, where his team finished runners-up to West Indies
Under-19 World Cup
The young sportsman debuted in IPL with Gujarat Lions in 2016. Later, he was picked by Mumbai Indians for whom he turned the highest run-scorer in 2020
IPL Debut
Ishan Kishan made his International cricket debut in 2021 by playing T20 series against England
International Cricket
In July 2021, the cricketer made his ODI debut on a tour with Sri Lanka
ODI Debut
In 2022, Ishan scored 210 runs on 131 balls against Bangladesh and became the youngest Indian cricketer to score an ODI double century
Double Century
New Record
With this extraordinary feat, Ishan Kishan also broke the record of Chris Gayle of the fastest ODI double century
Ishan Kishan is rumored to be dating Aditi Hundia. She is a fashion model
Dating Rumors
