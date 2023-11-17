Heading 3

All about Jasprit Bumrah

Known for his unique bowling actions Bumrah made an eternal spot in the hearts of Indians with extraordinary talent and charisma 

Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

The cricketer was born in a Sikh Punjabi family based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Having a struggling childhood due to the early loss of his father, he always dreamed of being part of the Indian cricket team 

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

Early Life

As per the sources, he completed secondary studies at Nirman High School, Ahmedabad

Education 

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

Bumrah tied the knot with model and presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a lavish ceremony in Goa in March 2021. The couple welcomed a baby boy in September 2023

Marital life 

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

In October 2013, the bowler entered the cricket world from the Gujarat team in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy tournament 

Debut

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

The actor came into the limelight in the Pepsi IPL 2013 for reaching figures of 3/32 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cricket career

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

In August 2016, Bumrah became the bowler to take over the most wickets in the T20 International against West Indies which earned him an immense overnight 

Rising to Fame

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

With his 10 played matches Bumrah attained the rank of fourth highest most wicket-takers with 18 wickets to his name 

ODI World Cup 2023 Records

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

Other Records

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

He was the only Asian to bowler hold a five-wicket haul in England, South Africa, and Australia, apart from that, he also became the fastest bowler to take 48 wickets in his debut year

Considered one of the fastest bowlers in the Indian cricket team with the highest speed of 153 km/h he was often used during the death or final over 

Bowling style

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

Talking about his hobbies he loves to listen to music and his favorite food is Dhokla 

Hobbies and personal taste 

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram 

