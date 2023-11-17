All about Jasprit Bumrah

Known for his unique bowling actions Bumrah made an eternal spot in the hearts of Indians with extraordinary talent and charisma
Jasprit Bumrah
The cricketer was born in a Sikh Punjabi family based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Having a struggling childhood due to the early loss of his father, he always dreamed of being part of the Indian cricket team
Early Life
As per the sources, he completed secondary studies at Nirman High School, Ahmedabad
Education
Bumrah tied the knot with model and presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a lavish ceremony in Goa in March 2021. The couple welcomed a baby boy in September 2023
Marital life
In October 2013, the bowler entered the cricket world from the Gujarat team in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy tournament
Debut
The actor came into the limelight in the Pepsi IPL 2013 for reaching figures of 3/32 against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Cricket career
In August 2016, Bumrah became the bowler to take over the most wickets in the T20 International against West Indies which earned him an immense overnight
Rising to Fame
With his 10 played matches Bumrah attained the rank of fourth highest most wicket-takers with 18 wickets to his name
ODI World Cup 2023 Records
Other Records
He was the only Asian to bowler hold a five-wicket haul in England, South Africa, and Australia, apart from that, he also became the fastest bowler to take 48 wickets in his debut year
Considered one of the fastest bowlers in the Indian cricket team with the highest speed of 153 km/h he was often used during the death or final over
Bowling style
Talking about his hobbies he loves to listen to music and his favorite food is Dhokla