Akshat Sundrani

FEB 21, 2022

All about Jeh Ali Khan

Birth date

Jeh Ali Khan was born to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on February 21, 2021. He is the second child of Bebo and Saif after Taimur

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena and Saif decided to keep the child's picture and name secret for several months after his birth. After five months, the couple revealed that their baby's name is Jeh Ali Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Privacy concern

Nearly six months after his birth, the paparazzi got their first glimpse of the new addition to the Nawab clan and people could not take their eyes off of him

Video: Pinkvilla

First glimpse

Kareena launched her book Pregnancy Bible with the birth of her second child, Jeh. The book includes the little baby's first-ever photo as well as her experiences during both pregnancies

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Pregnancy Bible

Last year, the nawab family flew to the Maldives to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. It was Jeh Ali Khan's first vacation and he was just six months old

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Like mother like son

The actress wrote in her book Pregnancy Bible that Jeh looks like her and is much more intense and quieter than his brother Taimur, who is outgoing and flamboyant

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The couple faced a lot of controversy in 2016 when they named their first child, Taimur Ali Khan. When their second child, Jeh, was born, the same thing happened, and Twitterati asked if the child was named after Mughal Emperor Jehangir

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Name controversy

Kareena shared a picture of the munchkin having fun with Daddy Cool and it appeared to be wholesome

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Daddy cool

