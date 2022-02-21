All about Jeh Ali Khan

Jeh Ali Khan was born to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on February 21, 2021. He is the second child of Bebo and Saif after Taimur
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena and Saif decided to keep the child's picture and name secret for several months after his birth. After five months, the couple revealed that their baby's name is Jeh Ali Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Privacy concern
Nearly six months after his birth, the paparazzi got their first glimpse of the new addition to the Nawab clan and people could not take their eyes off of him
Video: Pinkvilla
First glimpse
Kareena launched her book Pregnancy Bible with the birth of her second child, Jeh. The book includes the little baby's first-ever photo as well as her experiences during both pregnancies
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Pregnancy Bible
Last year, the nawab family flew to the Maldives to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. It was Jeh Ali Khan's first vacation and he was just six months old
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Like mother like son
The actress wrote in her book Pregnancy Bible that Jeh looks like her and is much more intense and quieter than his brother Taimur, who is outgoing and flamboyant
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The couple faced a lot of controversy in 2016 when they named their first child, Taimur Ali Khan. When their second child, Jeh, was born, the same thing happened, and Twitterati asked if the child was named after Mughal Emperor Jehangir
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Name controversy
Kareena shared a picture of the munchkin having fun with Daddy Cool and it appeared to be wholesome