All About Jonas Brothers' Kids

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kevin Jonas Instagram

Kevin Jonas, the oldest of the Jonas Brothers, welcomed his first child with wife Danielle Jonas in February 2014 and since then Alena has been the OG fan of the band

OG Jonas Brothers Fan

Image: Kevin Jonas Instagram

Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas welcomed their second child, daughter Valentina in October 2016 and this cute photo shows what a beautiful family they are

Minions Fam

Image: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa in 2020 amid the pandemic. The couple hasn't shared any photos of her yet

Willa Jonas

Image: Getty Images

Joe and Sophie welcomed their second child, another daughter in July 2022. The couple managed to keep their pregnancy secret for a while

Baby Girl No. 2

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Taking on the parenting role after his brothers Joe and Kevin, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022

Malti Marie

Image: Franklin Jonas Instagram

The Jonas Brothers' youngest Frankie Jonas may not have started his family yet but as per Nick Jonas, he already holds the title of "favourite uncle."

Favourite Uncle

Image: Getty Images

On her first Mother's Day after daughter Willa's birth, Sophie wrote on Instagram, "I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl."

Sophie's Two Loves

Image: Kevin Jonas Instagram

Kevin Jonas has been extremely proud of the fact that his daughters Alena and Valentina have attended Jonas Brothers concerts and has called it a "blessing."

Daddy's Girls

Image: Getty Images

Nick Jonas has called welcoming his daughter with Priyanka Chopra and taking on parenting duties a "life-changing" experience

Life Changing

Image: Getty Images

While Kevin's daughters feature on his Instagram posts often, Nick and Joe have decided to not reveal their children's faces on social media

Kids' Privacy

