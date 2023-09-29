Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

september 29 2023

Entertainment

All about Jungkook’s Solo 3D ft Jack Harlow 

Jungkook has been releasing solo songs as part of BTS's discography since 2016. In 2023, he released his first solo, 7ft Latto. On September 29, 2023, he released his second solo, 3D ft Jack Harlow

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook's Solo Journey

3D is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. It features American rapper Jack Harlow

3D: Jungkook's second solo single

In addition to his solo music, he is also known for his powerful and graceful dancing and performed solo dance covers

Jungkook's solo projects

Jungkook's solo music is known for its variety and his versatility as an artist. He has experimented with different genres, including pop, R&B, and hip-hop. He is also known for his powerful and soulful vocals 

Jungkook's Solo Journey: What to expect

Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world, and his solo projects are highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. He is a talented artist with a wide range of skills and is passion for music

 Jungkook's Solo Journey: What Makes it special

Jack Harlow is an American rapper who is known for his smooth flow and catchy lyrics. both expressed their admiration for each other's music, and fans are excited to hear how their two unique styles will come together in 3D

 Jungkook's collaboration with Jack Harlow

3D is expected to showcase Jungkook's vocal and dancing skills, and the music video is expected to be visually stunning and creative.

3D: What to expect

Fans can support Jungkook by pre-ordering the single on digital music platforms, streaming the song on digital music platforms, watching the music video on YouTube

3D: How to support Jungkook

Jungkook is still young and has a long and successful career ahead of him. Fans are excited to see what he accomplishes in the future as a solo artist

 Jungkook's solo journey: The future

Jungkook is grateful for the support of his fans and has said that he wouldn't be where he is today without them. He promises to continue working hard and to release music that his fans will love

Jungkook's solo Journey: A message to fans

