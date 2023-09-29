All about Jungkook’s Solo 3D ft Jack Harlow
Jungkook has been releasing solo songs as part of BTS's discography since 2016. In 2023, he released his first solo, 7ft Latto. On September 29, 2023, he released his second solo, 3D ft Jack Harlow
Jungkook's Solo Journey
3D is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. It features American rapper Jack Harlow
3D: Jungkook's second solo single
In addition to his solo music, he is also known for his powerful and graceful dancing and performed solo dance covers
Jungkook's solo projects
Jungkook's solo music is known for its variety and his versatility as an artist. He has experimented with different genres, including pop, R&B, and hip-hop. He is also known for his powerful and soulful vocals
Jungkook's Solo Journey: What to expect
Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world, and his solo projects are highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. He is a talented artist with a wide range of skills and is passion for music
Jungkook's Solo Journey: What Makes it special
Jack Harlow is an American rapper who is known for his smooth flow and catchy lyrics. both expressed their admiration for each other's music, and fans are excited to hear how their two unique styles will come together in 3D
Jungkook's collaboration with Jack Harlow
3D is expected to showcase Jungkook's vocal and dancing skills, and the music video is expected to be visually stunning and creative.
3D: What to expect
Fans can support Jungkook by pre-ordering the single on digital music platforms, streaming the song on digital music platforms, watching the music video on YouTube
3D: How to support Jungkook
Jungkook is still young and has a long and successful career ahead of him. Fans are excited to see what he accomplishes in the future as a solo artist
Jungkook's solo journey: The future
Jungkook is grateful for the support of his fans and has said that he wouldn't be where he is today without them. He promises to continue working hard and to release music that his fans will love
Jungkook's solo Journey: A message to fans