All about Justin
and Hailey's marriage
Image: Getty Images
Courthouse Wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 as the couple exchanged vows in a New York City courthouse. A year later they celebrated with a bigger ceremony in South Carolina
Image: Getty Images
First Year
Justin Bieber reflected on his first year of marriage as he spoke in a GQ interview, "The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma"
Image: Getty Images
Emotional Breakdown
In May 2022, Justin also opened up about going through an "emotional breakdown" early on in his marriage as he thought it would help fix all his problems
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Hailey was 21 when she tied the knot with Justin and in her first interview post-marriage, the model admitted, "We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect"
Marrying Young
Image: Getty Images
Best Friend
Hailey Bieber has referred to Justin as her "best friend" in several interviews and has maintained that it is the reason why their relationship is so strong
Image: Getty Images
No Quitting
Hailey Bieber during a podcast interview said her and Justin's stubbornness made their marriage work. She said, "Neither of us was going to be the person to say, ‘I quit'"
Image: Getty Images
Sex Life
While speaking to Alex Cooper on her podcast, Hailey revealed details about her sex life with Justin and said the couple would be a complete no-no for threesomes
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Figuring Out
The couple recently went through health scares together and Hailey revealed her learning from it saying, "You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes"
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Baby Plans
In a 2022 interview, Hailey opened up about her baby plans with Justin and maintained that the couple will be planning to start a family in the next couple of years
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Marriage Advise
Hailey Bieber once said that since she got married young, her learning about the key to a happy marriage is to take it a day at a time
