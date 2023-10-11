Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 06, 2023

Entertainment

All about K-drama A Good Day to Be A Dog

A Good Day to Be A Dog is a fantasy romance K-drama

Genre 

Image: MBC Drama Instagram

It is scheduled for a premiere on October 11, 2023, and will air on MBC TV every Wednesday at 21:00 KST

Release Date

Image: MBC Drama Instagram

The show revolves around a woman who transforms into a dog whenever she kisses a man, and the only man who can lift the curse is terrified of dogs

Plot

Image: MBC Drama Twitter

Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Jin Seo Won, a good-looking high school math teacher who has a deep fear of dogs stemming from a previous traumatic experience

Cha Eun Woo as Jin Seo Won

Image: MBC Drama Instagram

Park Gyu Young will play Han Hae Na, a pretty and intelligent teacher who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses a man

Park Gyu Young as Han Hae Na

Image: MBC Drama Instagram

Lee Hyun Woo will showcase his charms through the character of Lee Bo Kyum who has two completely different sides of himself

Lee Hyun Woo as Lee Bo Kyum

Image: MBC Drama Instagram

A Good Day to Be A Dog is based on a Webtoon with the same name by Lee Hey

Image: WEBTOON

Webtoon

The idol-turned-actor is known for his roles in True Beauty, Island, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and Top Management

Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Cha Eun Woo’s past roles

The actress is known for her roles in Celebrity, Dali & Cocky Prince and It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Park Gyu Young’s past roles

Image: Park Gyu Young’s official Instagram

The rising actor has starred in projects like To the Beautiful You, The Liar and His Lover, and Secretly, Greatly

Lee Hyun Woo’s Past roles

Image: Lee Hyun Woo’s official Instagram

