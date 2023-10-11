All about K-drama A Good Day to Be A Dog
A Good Day to Be A Dog is a fantasy romance K-drama
Genre
Image: MBC Drama Instagram
It is scheduled for a premiere on October 11, 2023, and will air on MBC TV every Wednesday at 21:00 KST
Release Date
Image: MBC Drama Instagram
The show revolves around a woman who transforms into a dog whenever she kisses a man, and the only man who can lift the curse is terrified of dogs
Plot
Image: MBC Drama Twitter
Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Jin Seo Won, a good-looking high school math teacher who has a deep fear of dogs stemming from a previous traumatic experience
Cha Eun Woo as Jin Seo Won
Image: MBC Drama Instagram
Park Gyu Young will play Han Hae Na, a pretty and intelligent teacher who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses a man
Park Gyu Young as Han Hae Na
Image: MBC Drama Instagram
Lee Hyun Woo will showcase his charms through the character of Lee Bo Kyum who has two completely different sides of himself
Lee Hyun Woo as Lee Bo Kyum
Image: MBC Drama Instagram
A Good Day to Be A Dog is based on a Webtoon with the same name by Lee Hey
Image: WEBTOON
Webtoon
The idol-turned-actor is known for his roles in True Beauty, Island, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and Top Management
Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Cha Eun Woo’s past roles
The actress is known for her roles in Celebrity, Dali & Cocky Prince and It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Park Gyu Young’s past roles
Image: Park Gyu Young’s official Instagram
The rising actor has starred in projects like To the Beautiful You, The Liar and His Lover, and Secretly, Greatly
Lee Hyun Woo’s Past roles
Image: Lee Hyun Woo’s official Instagram