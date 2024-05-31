Heading 3
All about Kajol’s mass actioner Maharagni
Active in the film industry since the 90s, Kajol has worked in a variety of roles and now the actress is putting her foot in a new genre for her
Kajol
Why do only guys have all the fun? Kajol is ready to enter the genre of mass masala over-the-top action
Mass Action Avatar
Kajol has recently launched the promo of her next film titled, Maharagni- Queen of the Queens
The Title
While Kajol is headlining the movie, Prabhudeva is playing the main antagonist
The Villain
Besides Kajol and Prabhudeva, the movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jissu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal
Ensemble Cast
Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati directed the movie
The Director
Animal fame Harshvardhan Rameshwar has composed the music
The Music
Jawan fame GK Vishnu did the camera work while Navin Nooli is the editor of the movie
Other Crew
Anishreddy Dorigillu has produced Maharagni
Producer
Maharagni is expected to hit the theaters in 2024
Release Date
