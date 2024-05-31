Heading 3

All about Kajol’s mass actioner Maharagni

Active in the film industry since the 90s, Kajol has worked in a variety of roles and now the actress is putting her foot in a new genre for her

Kajol 

Why do only guys have all the fun? Kajol is ready to enter the genre of mass masala over-the-top action

 Mass Action Avatar 

Kajol has recently launched the promo of her next film titled, Maharagni- Queen of the Queens 

The Title 

While Kajol is headlining the movie, Prabhudeva is playing the main antagonist 

The Villain 

Besides Kajol and Prabhudeva, the movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jissu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal 

 Ensemble Cast 

Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati directed the movie

 The Director 

Animal fame Harshvardhan Rameshwar has composed the music 

The Music

Jawan fame GK Vishnu did the camera work while Navin Nooli is the editor of the movie 

Other Crew 

Anishreddy Dorigillu has produced Maharagni 

Producer 

Maharagni is expected to hit the theaters in 2024 

 Release Date 

