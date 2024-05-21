Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 21, 2024
All About Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2
After the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan is returning to the screens with his upcoming movie, Indian 2
Kamal Haasan
Image: Lyca Productions’ Instagram
It is a sequel to the 1996 cult Tamil film Indian. The political drama marks the return of Kamal Haasan in his iconic character of Senapathy
Indian 2
Image: imdb
Beside Kamal Haasan, the much-awaited political drama stars Siddharth, Kajal Agrawal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Gulshan Grover and Piyush Mishra
Star Cast
Image: imdb
The movie is helmed by visionary filmmaker, Shankar Shanmughan
Director
Image: imdb
Indian 2 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies
Producers
Image: imdb
The music is composed by Rockstar Anirudh
Music
Image: imdb
Indian 2 is a true-blue Pan-India movie. It will be released in three major languages - Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi
Pan-India
Image: imdb
Shankar has shot the movie in two parts simultaneously. That means Indian 3 is on the cards
Image: imdb
Sequel
Indian 2 is all set to release in cinemas on July 12, 2024
Image: imdb
Release Date
Indian 2 will be released in Hindi as Hindustani 2. It will face a major clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and John Abraham's Vedaa
Three-Way-Clash
Image: imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.