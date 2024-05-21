Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 21, 2024

All About Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 

After the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan is returning to the screens with his upcoming movie, Indian 2 

Kamal Haasan 

Image: Lyca Productions’ Instagram 

It is a sequel to the 1996 cult Tamil film Indian. The political drama marks the return of Kamal Haasan in his iconic character of Senapathy 

 Indian 2 

Image: imdb

Beside Kamal Haasan, the much-awaited political drama stars Siddharth, Kajal Agrawal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Gulshan Grover and Piyush Mishra 

Star Cast 

Image: imdb

The movie is helmed by visionary filmmaker, Shankar Shanmughan

Director 

Image: imdb

Indian 2 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies 

Producers 

Image: imdb

The music is composed by Rockstar Anirudh 

Music

Image: imdb

Indian 2 is a true-blue Pan-India movie. It will be released in three major languages - Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi

 Pan-India 

Image: imdb

Shankar has shot the movie in two parts simultaneously. That means Indian 3 is on the cards 

Image: imdb

 Sequel

Indian 2 is all set to release in cinemas on July 12, 2024 

Image: imdb

 Release Date 

Indian 2 will be released in Hindi as Hindustani 2. It will face a major clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and John Abraham's Vedaa 

 Three-Way-Clash 

Image: imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here