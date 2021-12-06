All about Kangana Ranaut’s mob attack
DEC 6, 2021
Vocal citizen
Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about the issues in the country and has made headlines as a result of it
FIR filed
An FIR was lodged against her for using derogatory language in a social media post directed towards the Sikh community
About the issue
The actress shared a video of her car being mobbed by a swarm of people claiming to be farmers
Intense situation
The actress shared a video saying, 'They are abusing me and threatening to kill me
Demanded apology
Protesters demanded an apology for her disparaging remarks about women farmers
Expressed dismay
In another video, she expressed dismay about how unsafe she would have been if there was no security
Her social media updates stirred a tense situation among fans, who were concerned about the actress' safety
Supporters
Spoke to protesters
In another video, Kangana was seen speaking to a few women protesters
Clarification
She clarified that the comments were not directed at them, but rather at the protesters in Shaheen Bagh
Captured hearts
After clarification, Kangana waved at all the protesters, won their hearts and left the place
