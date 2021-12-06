All about Kangana Ranaut’s mob attack

Vocal citizen

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about the issues in the country and has made headlines as a result of it

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

FIR filed

An FIR was lodged against her for using derogatory language in a social media post directed towards the Sikh community

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

About the issue

The actress shared a video of her car being mobbed by a swarm of people claiming to be farmers

(Source- Ravindu Patil)

Intense situation

The actress shared a video saying, 'They are abusing me and threatening to kill me

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Demanded apology

Protesters demanded an apology for her disparaging remarks about women farmers

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Expressed dismay

In another video, she expressed dismay about how unsafe she would have been if there was no security

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Her social media updates stirred a tense situation among fans, who were concerned about the actress' safety

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Supporters

Spoke to protesters

In another video, Kangana was seen speaking to a few women protesters

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Clarification

She clarified that the comments were not directed at them, but rather at the protesters in Shaheen Bagh

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Captured hearts

After clarification, Kangana waved at all the protesters, won their hearts and left the place

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

