Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 02, 2023

All About Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Movie 

The Christmas season is on and to amplify your festive vibes, Sriram Raghavan is bringing his upcoming directorial titled, Merry Christmas 

Merry Christmas 

Image: IMDb

Merry Christmas is Sriram Raghavan’s latest work. He is best known for Badlapur and Andhadhun 

Image: IMDb

The Director 

The movie is made in two languages - Hindi and Tamil with different supporting cast

Bilingual 

Image: IMDb

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are playing the lead in the movie. The unusual pairing of two stars has made enough buzz among the audience 

The Leads 

Image: IMDb

The Hindi Version includes the supporting Cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand 

 Supporting Cast (Hindi) 

Image: IMDb

The Tamil Version includes the supporting Cast of Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jai Babu, and Rajesh Williams 

Supporting Cast (Tamil)

Image: IMDb

Both versions include Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles apart from the two leads 

Similar Cast

Image: IMDb

The music is composed by Pritam who marked his Tamil Debut with this film

Music

Video: Tips Official’s Instagram 

The Genre

Image: IMDb

It is a romantic thriller with a touch of Sriram Raghavan’s trademark mystery plots

Merry Christmas is releasing in cinemas on January 12

Release Date

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here