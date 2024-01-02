Heading 3
January 02, 2023
All About Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Movie
The Christmas season is on and to amplify your festive vibes, Sriram Raghavan is bringing his upcoming directorial titled, Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas
Image: IMDb
Merry Christmas is Sriram Raghavan’s latest work. He is best known for Badlapur and Andhadhun
Image: IMDb
The Director
The movie is made in two languages - Hindi and Tamil with different supporting cast
Bilingual
Image: IMDb
Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are playing the lead in the movie. The unusual pairing of two stars has made enough buzz among the audience
The Leads
Image: IMDb
The Hindi Version includes the supporting Cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand
Supporting Cast (Hindi)
Image: IMDb
The Tamil Version includes the supporting Cast of Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jai Babu, and Rajesh Williams
Supporting Cast (Tamil)
Image: IMDb
Both versions include Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles apart from the two leads
Similar Cast
Image: IMDb
The music is composed by Pritam who marked his Tamil Debut with this film
Music
Video: Tips Official’s Instagram
The Genre
Image: IMDb
It is a romantic thriller with a touch of Sriram Raghavan’s trademark mystery plots
Merry Christmas is releasing in cinemas on January 12
Release Date
Image: IMDb
