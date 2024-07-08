All About Kill, set for a Hollywood Remake

Titled Kill, it is the latest offering from Hindi cinema. Now running in cinemas, Kill is creating immense buzz among the moviegoers
Kill
Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
Kill stars debutant Lakshya Chaudhary in the lead role
The Lead
Image: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
Beside Lakshya, the action drama has an ensemble cast that features Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and Ashish Vidyarthi
Starcast
Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
Kill is touted to be India’s most brutal and gory raw-action movie, set inside a train
Action Drama
Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
The movie is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The director has also written the script
Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
Director
The raw-actioner movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment
Producers
Image Credits: Swapnil Junjare
Interestingly, Kill is set to have a Hollywood remake. The producers of the John Wick franchise have officially announced to remake this Indian film in English language
Hollywood Remake
Image: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
The movie had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 where it came as the first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness
Toronto Film Festival
Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
Hollywood Distribution
Image: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram
In October 2023, Lionsgate acquired the distribution rights of Kill for North America and the United Kingdom. Kill became the first ever Hindi language movie for which a Hollywood studio came forward to distribution in US
Kill is a masterfully shot action-drama with a lot to its merit. As a film, it could work even better with a denser plot and a more dreadful antagonist