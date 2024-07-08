Heading 3

All About Kill, set for a Hollywood Remake

Titled Kill, it is the latest offering from Hindi cinema. Now running in cinemas, Kill is creating immense buzz among the moviegoers

Kill

Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

Kill stars debutant Lakshya Chaudhary in the lead role 

The Lead 

Image: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

Beside Lakshya, the action drama has an ensemble cast that features Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and Ashish Vidyarthi 

Starcast

Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

Kill is touted to be India’s most brutal and gory raw-action movie, set inside a train 

Action Drama 

Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The director has also written the script

Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

 Director 

The raw-actioner movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment 

 Producers 

Image Credits: Swapnil Junjare 

Interestingly, Kill is set to have a Hollywood remake. The producers of the John Wick franchise have officially announced to remake this Indian film in English language 

Hollywood Remake 

Image: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 where it came as the first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness 

Toronto Film Festival 

Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

 Hollywood Distribution 

Image: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

In October 2023, Lionsgate acquired the distribution rights of Kill for North America and the United Kingdom. Kill became the first ever Hindi language movie for which a Hollywood studio came forward to distribution in US

Kill is a masterfully shot action-drama with a lot to its merit. As a film, it could work even better with a denser plot and a more dreadful antagonist

Pinkvilla Review of Kill 

Videos: Sikhya Entertainment's Instagram 

