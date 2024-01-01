All about Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears
Anticipated Drama: Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, is a highly awaited South Korean TV drama narrating the challenges faced by a newlywed couple.
Previous Hit: Kim Soo-hyun, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, returns after a military break, creating buzz for his comeback.
Romantic Comedy Expert: Kim Soo-hyun, celebrated for romantic comedies like My Love From The Star, showcases his skills in Queen of Tears.
Release Details: Premiering on tvN and Netflix in March 2024, the drama airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 (KST).
Three-Year Hiatus: Queen of Tears marks Kim Soo-hyun's comeback after three years, following his notable role in Coupang Play's One Day.
Award-Winning Actor: Kim Soo-hyun's decorated career includes four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award.
Character Introduction - Baek Hyun-woo: Kim Soo-hyun plays Baek Hyun-woo, the legal director of Queens Group, renowned as the pride of Yongdu-ri village.
Chaebol Heiress Role: Kim Ji-won, known for Lovestruck in the City, portrays Hong Hae-in, the daughter of Queens Group, titled the "Arrogant Queen."
Netflix Familiar Face: Kim Ji-won, a popular face on Netflix, brings excitement as fans eagerly await her portrayal in Queen of Tears.
Baeksang Nominee: Kim Ji-won, recognized for My Liberation Notes, adds to her acclaim with a Baeksang Arts Awards nomination for Best Actress - Television.
