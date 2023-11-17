Heading 3

November 17, 2023

All About KL Rahul

He is an International  Indian cricketer and making headlines for his impeccable contribution to the continuous winning streak of Team India in the ICC World Cup ‘23

KL Rahul

Video: KL Rahul's Instagram 

The cricketer was born and brought up in Karnataka. At age 18, he moved to Bangalore to study at Jain University and pursue his cricket career

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

 Early Days 

He started training at the age of 10, and, two years later, started playing matches for both Bangalore United Cricket Club and his club in Mangalore

Cricket Training 

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

Rahul debuted in first class Cricket in 2010 when he played for Karnataka and also represented India in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the same year

Domestic Cricket

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

The cricketer made his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2013, for Royal Challengers Bangalore and presently serving as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants

IPL Debut

Video: KL Rahul's Instagram 

Rahul made his International debut in 2014 while playing a Boxing Day Test at Melbourne against Australian team

International Debut

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

In his 20th international innings, Rahul became the fastest batsman to have scored centuries in all three formats, surpassing the record of Ahmed Shehzad, who took 76 innings

 Record

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 16 international centuries - 7 in Test, 7 in ODI and 2 in T20 Cricket

Centuries

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

Only Indian Player 

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

Rahul is the only Indian player to score a century on his ODI debut 

In 2023, the cricketer tied knot with Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress and the daughter of Suniel Shetty after dating her for a while 

Marriage

Image: KL Rahul's Instagram 

