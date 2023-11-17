Heading 3
All About KL Rahul
He is an International Indian cricketer and making headlines for his impeccable contribution to the continuous winning streak of Team India in the ICC World Cup ‘23
KL Rahul
The cricketer was born and brought up in Karnataka. At age 18, he moved to Bangalore to study at Jain University and pursue his cricket career
Early Days
He started training at the age of 10, and, two years later, started playing matches for both Bangalore United Cricket Club and his club in Mangalore
Cricket Training
Rahul debuted in first class Cricket in 2010 when he played for Karnataka and also represented India in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the same year
Domestic Cricket
The cricketer made his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2013, for Royal Challengers Bangalore and presently serving as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants
IPL Debut
Rahul made his International debut in 2014 while playing a Boxing Day Test at Melbourne against Australian team
International Debut
In his 20th international innings, Rahul became the fastest batsman to have scored centuries in all three formats, surpassing the record of Ahmed Shehzad, who took 76 innings
Record
The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 16 international centuries - 7 in Test, 7 in ODI and 2 in T20 Cricket
Centuries
Only Indian Player
Rahul is the only Indian player to score a century on his ODI debut
In 2023, the cricketer tied knot with Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress and the daughter of Suniel Shetty after dating her for a while
Marriage
