Mohit K Dixit

Sports

November 18, 2023

All about Kuldeep Yadav

He is an Indian International cricketer who is best known for his fast bowling, however, he often bats in lower order

Kuldeep Yadav

Video source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Yadav turned cricketer because of his father's wish 

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

 Early Days

In an interview, the cricketer revealed that he was about to give up cricket and commit suicide as he couldn't succeed in getting selected for State's Under-15 team 

Dark Days

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

The cricketer played for various state teams in IPL seasons- Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals

 IPL Career

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

He made his Test debut for India against Australia in 2017, at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, taking four wickets in the first innings

Test Debut

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

Yadav is the first left-arm wrist spin bowler to represent India national cricket team in Test cricket

 Record

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against the West Indies in 2017

ODI Debut

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for India against the West Indies on 9 July 2017

T20 Debut

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

Five-Wicket

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

In 2018, Yadav grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in an ODI and also set a new record for registering the best bowling figures by a left-arm spin bowler of any kind in an ODI (6/25)

Presently contributing to the success of Team India at World Cup ‘23, Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in ODIs in 2019 against West Indies

Two Hat-Tricks 

Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram 

