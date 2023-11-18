Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Sports
November 18, 2023
All about Kuldeep Yadav
He is an Indian International cricketer who is best known for his fast bowling, however, he often bats in lower order
Kuldeep Yadav
Video source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Yadav turned cricketer because of his father's wish
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
Early Days
In an interview, the cricketer revealed that he was about to give up cricket and commit suicide as he couldn't succeed in getting selected for State's Under-15 team
Dark Days
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
The cricketer played for various state teams in IPL seasons- Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals
IPL Career
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
He made his Test debut for India against Australia in 2017, at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, taking four wickets in the first innings
Test Debut
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
Yadav is the first left-arm wrist spin bowler to represent India national cricket team in Test cricket
Record
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against the West Indies in 2017
ODI Debut
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for India against the West Indies on 9 July 2017
T20 Debut
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
Five-Wicket
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
In 2018, Yadav grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in an ODI and also set a new record for registering the best bowling figures by a left-arm spin bowler of any kind in an ODI (6/25)
Presently contributing to the success of Team India at World Cup ‘23, Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in ODIs in 2019 against West Indies
Two Hat-Tricks
Image source- Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram
