FEB 03, 2023
All about Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara
Image: Sitara Instagram
Mahesh Babu is the proud father of two kids, son Gautam, and daughter Sitara. Let us find out more about the actor’s younger one.
Doting father Mahesh Babu
Image: Sitara Instagram
The Superstar's little one is a star in the making. She is extremely active on social media, and enjoys a massive fan following.
A star in the making
Recently, the little munchkin was seen being inspired by Trisha. A video of her grooving to the Pillagali song from Athadu was doing rounds on social media.
Image: Sitara Instagram
Social media game strong
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Sitara was seen alongside Mahesh Babu in the Penny song in his last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also starred National-Award Winning actress, Keerthy Suresh.
Co-starring with dad
If the reports are to be believed, she underwent some special dance training sessions with Anne Master for her debut appearance.
Image: Sitara Instagram
Dance training
Sitara was able to leave a tremendous impression on movie buffs with her captivating screen presence.
Image: Sitara Instagram
Captivating first impression
The father and daughter duo made their first television appearance together back in August 2022 with Dance India Dance, Telugu.
Television debut
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Elated by this, a proud dad Mahesh Babu penned on social media, "Sitara's first time on television.. and our first appearance together... couldn't be more special!"
Image: Sitara Instagram
A proud dad
With such a tremendous start, movie buffs are excited to know what the little munchkin has in store for them next.
Image: Sitara Instagram
Back to the future?
Sitara is undoubtedly one of the most famous star kids in the South and the little one has all the makings of a star.
Image: Sitara Instagram
