Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
All about Mammootty’s Bramayugam
Fondly called Mammukka, the Malayalam actor is continuously pushing the boundaries of cinema with his every film
Mammootty
Image source- YNot Studios’ IG
Mammootty’s Yatra 2 is already running in theaters while the actor has released the trailer of his next release, Bramayugam coming this weekend
Image source- YNot Studios’ IG
Upcoming Movie
Bramayugam is a horror flick set in the dark ages of Kerala
Image source-YNot Studios’ IG
Bramayugam
The movie is releasing in Black & White format which is an interesting move from the makers as it will offer something different from the usual films of today’s time
Black & White
Image source- YNot Studios’ IG
Other than Mammootty, the movie stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikand R Achari in important roles
Star Cast
Image source- YNot Studios’ IG
The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan who is known for helming Bhootkaalam
Director
Image source-YNot Studios’ IG
Recently, the makers had released its official trailer which teased the movie to be a mind-bending Spooky thriller. It is generating a lot of buzz among moviegoers
Trailer
Video source-YNot Studios’ IG
Bramayugam has a tagline that reads as ‘The Age of Madness’. Moreover, Mammukka's character called Bramayugam as, ‘Worse era than Kaliyugam’ in the trailer
The Tag Line
Image source- YNot Studios’ IG
Mammukka in Negative Shade
Image source-YNot Studios’ IG
As per the teaser & trailer, Mammukka seems to be playing a negative character. Although, it's unclear whether or not he is playing a spirit
Release Date
Image source-YNot Studios’ IG
The Malayalam movie will be released in multiple languages in cinemas on February 15
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.