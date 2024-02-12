Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

All about Mammootty’s Bramayugam 

Fondly called Mammukka, the Malayalam actor is continuously pushing the boundaries of cinema with his every film 

Mammootty

Image source- YNot Studios’ IG 

Mammootty’s Yatra 2 is already running in theaters while the actor has released the trailer of his next release, Bramayugam coming this weekend

Image source- YNot Studios’ IG 

Upcoming Movie 

Bramayugam is a horror flick set in the dark ages of Kerala 

Image source-YNot Studios’ IG 

Bramayugam

The movie is releasing in Black & White format which is an interesting move from the makers as it will offer something different from the usual films of today’s time

Black & White 

Image source- YNot Studios’ IG 

Other than Mammootty, the movie stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikand R Achari in important roles 

Star Cast 

Image source- YNot Studios’ IG 

The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan who is known for helming Bhootkaalam 

Director

Image source-YNot Studios’ IG 

Recently, the makers had released its official trailer which teased the movie to be a mind-bending Spooky thriller. It is generating a lot of buzz among moviegoers 

Trailer

Video source-YNot Studios’ IG 

Bramayugam has a tagline that reads as ‘The Age of Madness’. Moreover, Mammukka's character called Bramayugam as, ‘Worse era than Kaliyugam’ in the trailer

The Tag Line

Image source- YNot Studios’ IG 

Mammukka in Negative Shade 

Image source-YNot Studios’ IG 

As per the teaser & trailer, Mammukka seems to be playing a negative character. Although, it's unclear whether or not he is playing a spirit 

Release Date 

Image source-YNot Studios’ IG 

The Malayalam movie will be released in multiple languages in cinemas on February 15 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here