Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 14, 2024
All about Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji
Known for his powerful performances, Manoj Bajpayee is a living legend. The actor is gearing up for his next release
Manoj Bajpayee
Image : Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Titled Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee’s next release is a mass action entertainer set in local settings of North India
Bhaiyya Ji
Image : Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Bhaiyya Ji also marks the century of Manoj Bajpayee in cinema. The actor who has given many iconic character in his career is trying something different in his upcoming release
100th Film
Image : Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee is introduced in the movie as Desi Superstar
Desi Superstar
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Bhaiyya Ji is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki who is best known for directing Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Director
Beside Manoj Bajpayee, the movie stars Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Suvinder Vicky, and Jatin Goswami
Starcast
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Apart from playing the lead role, Manoj Bajpayee and his wife are also co-producing it along with other producers
Co-Producer
Image: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in his massiest avatar in the movie. It is a revenge action drama where Suvinder Vicky plays the role of the villain
Mass Avatar
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Trailer
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Bhaiyya Ji trailer is already out and it has met with a positive response by the audience
Bhaiyya Ji is all set to release in cinemas on May 24, 2024
Release Date
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
