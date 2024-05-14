Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

may 14, 2024

All about Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji

Known for his powerful performances, Manoj Bajpayee is a living legend. The actor is gearing up for his next release 

 Manoj Bajpayee 

Image : Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Titled Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee’s next release is a mass action entertainer set in local settings of North India 

Bhaiyya Ji 

Image : Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Bhaiyya Ji also marks the century of Manoj Bajpayee in cinema. The actor who has given many iconic character in his career is trying something different in his upcoming release

 100th Film

Image : Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Manoj Bajpayee is introduced in the movie as Desi Superstar

Desi Superstar 

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Bhaiyya Ji is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki who is best known for directing Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai 

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Director 

Beside Manoj Bajpayee, the movie stars Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Suvinder Vicky, and Jatin Goswami 

Starcast 

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Apart from playing the lead role, Manoj Bajpayee and his wife are also co-producing it along with other producers 

Co-Producer 

Image: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 
 

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in his massiest avatar in the movie. It is a revenge action drama where Suvinder Vicky plays the role of the villain 

 Mass Avatar 

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Trailer 

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Bhaiyya Ji trailer is already out and it has met with a positive response by the audience 

Bhaiyya Ji is all set to release in cinemas on May 24, 2024

Release Date 

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

