All about Meghan Markle's new podcast

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 28, 2022

Meghan Markle's new Spotify podcast has been named Archetypes. The word seems to aptly represent how the Duchess of Sussex will be discussing key women's issues

Archetypes

In her podcast, the Duchess of Sussex will be speaking to varied guests, women from different industries about the labels that society has pinned on them

Theme

Meghan Markle's first guest on her podcast was close friend and Tennis legend, Serena Williams who discussed misconceptions about being an ambitious mother

First Guest

Meghan Markle opened up about the podcast being a chance for people to get to know the "real her" as opposed to the media image of her

Real Me

Meghan Markle while introducing her podcast also mentioned, "I'm just excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered"

No Filter

Among other guests who are touted to be on the podcast reportedly include Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Margaret Cho, as well as comedian Amanda Seales

Guests

In a teaser of the podcast that was released with voiceover clips of the upcoming guests on the podcast, fans also seemingly heard Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's voice

Deepika Padukone

On the first episode of her podcast, Meghan recalled an incident when fire broke out in Archie's room during her tour of Africa

Archie Harrison

Buckingham Palace reportedly worried about Meghan Markle's new podcast and the details that might be shared on the same

Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle opened up about never feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until she started dating her now-husband Prince Harry

Prince Harry

