Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Sports

November 20, 2023

All about Mohammad Siraj

Considered one of the best bowlers of this generation Siraj has received immense fame and recognition for his terrific bowling style 

Mohammad Siraj

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

Siraj had a struggling childhood growing up in Hyderabad as his father was an autorickshaw driver and his mother was a housewife. Despite being born into a lower-middle-class Muslim family he never gave up on his dream of becoming a cricketer 

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

Early Life

He completed his schooling at Safa Junior College in Nampally, Hyderabad 

Education

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

As per the sources, the bowler has been engaged although the identity of his fiancée hasn't been disclosed yet 

Love life

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

Siraj made a first-class debut in the Hyderabad team at the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy tournament and became the highest wicket-taker of the team 

Debut

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

Being a part of both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Indian Premier League (IPL) he came into the limelight for his remarkable performance 

Domestic career

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

The player made his International debut in 2017’s T20I series against New Zealand. Later on in the 2021 test series with Australia, he took his first five-wicket haul 

International career 

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

Siraj’s incredible performance in the 2023 ODI series made India defeat New Zealand by 12 runs 

Rising to Fame

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

Records

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

By becoming the first bowler to bowl back-to-back maiden overs in a single match in the 2020 IPL he created history. Apart from that he also became the No. 1 ODI Bowler in ICC ODI Rankings

Siraj is a right-arm fast-bowler with an average speed of 147.5 km/h

Bowling style 

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

Listing to music is his favorite thing to do in his free time, also his love for homemade food is massive 

Hobbies and personal taste

Image Source: Mohammad Siraj’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here