All about Mohammad Siraj

Considered one of the best bowlers of this generation Siraj has received immense fame and recognition for his terrific bowling style
Mohammad Siraj
Siraj had a struggling childhood growing up in Hyderabad as his father was an autorickshaw driver and his mother was a housewife. Despite being born into a lower-middle-class Muslim family he never gave up on his dream of becoming a cricketer
Early Life
He completed his schooling at Safa Junior College in Nampally, Hyderabad
Education
As per the sources, the bowler has been engaged although the identity of his fiancée hasn't been disclosed yet
Love life
Siraj made a first-class debut in the Hyderabad team at the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy tournament and became the highest wicket-taker of the team
Debut
Being a part of both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Indian Premier League (IPL) he came into the limelight for his remarkable performance
Domestic career
The player made his International debut in 2017’s T20I series against New Zealand. Later on in the 2021 test series with Australia, he took his first five-wicket haul
International career
Siraj’s incredible performance in the 2023 ODI series made India defeat New Zealand by 12 runs
Rising to Fame
Records
By becoming the first bowler to bowl back-to-back maiden overs in a single match in the 2020 IPL he created history. Apart from that he also became the No. 1 ODI Bowler in ICC ODI Rankings
Siraj is a right-arm fast-bowler with an average speed of 147.5 km/h
Bowling style
Listing to music is his favorite thing to do in his free time, also his love for homemade food is massive