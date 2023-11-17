All about Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is an Indian international cricketer who plays for India in all formats as a right arm fast bowler. He is one of the best bowlers of the Indian team in all formats today
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami's early cricketing journey was marked by financial hardships, battling against odds to pursue his passion for fast bowling
Early Struggles
Mohammed Shami marked his international debut for India in 2013 with a stellar performance against Pakistan, showcasing his ability to handle pressure and take crucial wickets
Debut Glory
Mohammed Shami's fast bowling is a potent blend of raw pace and precision, renowned for his lethal pace and adept swing his skillful variations make him a formidable force, particularly in Test Cricket
Fast Bowling Prowess
In the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Mohammed Shami emerged as India's leading wicket-taker, showcasing his exceptional bowling skills and playing a crucial role in India's journey to the semi-finals
Cricket World Cup Heroics
Off the field Shami has endured a lot of struggles and hardships, he has battled through personal trials, including a divorce, harassment cases, allegations of match fixing and even depression
Off-Field Persona
Mohammed Shami made a remarkable comeback to ODI Cricket after 3 years in 2022. Then after being benched for the Asia Cup final, he made an incredible comeback for the Indian ODI Team as he picked up a five wicket haul against New Zealand
Comeback
Mohammed Shami's prowess in Test cricket lies in his lethal seam bowling, consistently troubling batsmen and contributing significantly to India's success in the longer format
Test Cricket Excellence
Indian Premier League (IPL)
Mohammed Shami in the IPL is a pace sensation, known for his ability to deliver fiery spells and provide vital breakthroughs for his team with consistent precision
Mohammed Shami created a massive world record during the India-New Zealand 2023 World Cup Semi Finals after taking the first four wickets. Shami has become India’s highest ever wicket taker in the 2023 World Cup