Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JULY 20, 2023

All about MS Dhoni's production house

MS Dhoni started his own production house named 'Dhoni Entertainment Productions' with his wife Sakshi Dhoni

The production house was founded in 2019 by the couple

Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is owned by Dhoni's mother-in-law Sheila Singh

The production house has grown to a net worth of more than Rs 800 crore over the past four years

The production house is located in Mumbai

The production house launched the trailer of their first film 'Let's Get Married' which is in Tamil

Sakshi mentioned that Dhoni was the reason they chose to make their first film in Tamil

The trailer launch for their first movie happened on the 10th of July

Sakshi Singh Dhoni conceptualized 'Let's Get Married' which is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani

'LGM' is a family entertainer that is said to be released in July

