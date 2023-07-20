Heading 3
All about MS Dhoni's production house
MS Dhoni started his own production house named 'Dhoni Entertainment Productions' with his wife Sakshi Dhoni
Dhoni Entertainment
Image: Sakshi Singh's Instagram
The production house was founded in 2019 by the couple
Image: Sakshi Singh's Instagram
Founding
Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is owned by Dhoni's mother-in-law Sheila Singh
Owner
Image: Sakshi Singh's Instagram
The production house has grown to a net worth of more than Rs 800 crore over the past four years
Net worth
Image: Sakshi Singh's Instagram
Main office
Image: Sakshi Singh's Instagram
The production house is located in Mumbai
Image: Sakshi Singh's Instagram
First project
The production house launched the trailer of their first film 'Let's Get Married' which is in Tamil
Sakshi mentioned that Dhoni was the reason they chose to make their first film in Tamil
First film
Image: Sakshi Singh's Instagram
The trailer launch for their first movie happened on the 10th of July
Trailer Launch
Image: Dhoni Entertainment on Instagram
More details
Image: Dhoni Entertainment on Instagram
Sakshi Singh Dhoni conceptualized 'Let's Get Married' which is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani
Image: Dhoni Entertainment On Instagram
'LGM' is a family entertainer that is said to be released in July
Release dates
