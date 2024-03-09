Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 09, 2024

All about Murder Mubarak 


It is an upcoming mystery-thriller film that revolves around a murder and its investigation 

Murder Mubarak

The movie is based on the novel Club You To Death by Anuja Chauhan 

Based On

The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar

Star Cast

The trailer of Murder Mubarak is officially out now. The movie has generated enough buzz among the movie buffs to wait for it 

Trailer

The movie is directed by Homi Adajania, who is best known for Cocktail, Angrezi Medium, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, among others 

Director

Murder Mubarak is written by two talented writers, Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta 

Writers

The movie is produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan

Production

The movie also marks the comeback of Karisma Kapoor to the films after a long time 

Karisma Kapoor's Comeback

Murder Mubarak is 6th collaboration of director Homi Adajania and Dimple Kapadia

Dimple-Homi Streak Continues

Streaming Date

It is scheduled to stream on Netflix from March 15 

