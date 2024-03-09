Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 09, 2024
All about Murder Mubarak
It is an upcoming mystery-thriller film that revolves around a murder and its investigation
Murder Mubarak
Image: Homi Adajania's Instagram
The movie is based on the novel Club You To Death by Anuja Chauhan
Image: Anuja Chauhan's Instagram
Based On
The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar
Video: Netflix's Instagram
Star Cast
The trailer of Murder Mubarak is officially out now. The movie has generated enough buzz among the movie buffs to wait for it
Trailer
Video: Netflix's Instagram
The movie is directed by Homi Adajania, who is best known for Cocktail, Angrezi Medium, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, among others
Director
Image: Homi Adajania's Instagram
Murder Mubarak is written by two talented writers, Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta
Writers
Image: Gazal Dhaliwal's Instagram
The movie is produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan
Production
Video: Netflix's Instagram
The movie also marks the comeback of Karisma Kapoor to the films after a long time
Karisma Kapoor's Comeback
Video: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Murder Mubarak is 6th collaboration of director Homi Adajania and Dimple Kapadia
Dimple-Homi Streak Continues
Video: Homi Adajania's Instagram
Streaming Date
Image: Netflix's Instagram
It is scheduled to stream on Netflix from March 15
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.