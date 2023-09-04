Netflix is set to bring the hottest Pakistani stars together for its first-ever Original show from the country. The show is titled Jo Bachey Hain Sang Samait Lo
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are headlining the show while Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Amir, Khushaal Khan, and Nadia Jamil are in supporting roles
Fawad & Mahira are two of the biggest names in the Pakistani industry. The duo have shared screen space in several films and TV shows. Their last project together was The Legend Of Maula Jatt
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have also worked together previously in a Zindagi show, Barzakh and Zindagi Gulzar Hai
Jo Bachey Hain Sang Samait Lo is an official adaptation of a 2013 Urdu novel of the same name. Farhat Ishtiaq will write the series. And, he also has the novel Humsafar which served as the basis for the TV series of the same name, credited to him
The show will be around Sikander who is a law student at Harvard. He sees an incident that turns out to be life-altering for him. Later, he meets a talented artist named Liza who has a troubled past. Their paths cross in Italy and the rest of the show follows their life
Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 movie Khoobsoorat opposite Sonam Kapoor. In Bollywood, he has worked in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Kapoor & Sons among others too
Mahira Khan made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 movie, Raees
Fawad will be next seen in the drama film Neelofar and Mahira Khan also features in the lead role. Directed by Ammar Rasool, Fawad also serves on the project as one of its producers
Netflix is also backing an Indian Original set in Pakistan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi will focus on three generations of courtesans in the Heeramandi neighborhood of Lahore in pre-Independent India