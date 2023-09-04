Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 04, 2023

All about Netflix's 1st Pakistani show

Netflix is set to bring the hottest Pakistani stars together for its first-ever Original show from the country. The show is titled Jo Bachey Hain Sang Samait Lo

The series

Image: Mahira Khan's Instagram 

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are headlining the show while Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Amir, Khushaal Khan, and Nadia Jamil are in supporting roles

Star cast

Image: Mahira Khan's Instagram 

Fawad & Mahira are two of the biggest names in the Pakistani industry. The duo have shared screen space in several films and TV shows. Their last project together was The Legend Of Maula Jatt

Video: Mahira Khan's Instagram

Fawad & Mahira

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have also worked together previously in a Zindagi show, Barzakh and Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Fawad & Sanam

Image: Sanam Saeed's Instagram 

Writer

Image: IMDb 

Jo Bachey Hain Sang Samait Lo is an official adaptation of a 2013 Urdu novel of the same name. Farhat Ishtiaq will write the series. And, he also has the novel Humsafar which served as the basis for the TV series of the same name, credited to him

The show will be around Sikander who is a law student at Harvard. He sees an incident that turns out to be life-altering for him. Later, he meets a talented artist named Liza who has a troubled past. Their paths cross in Italy and the rest of the show follows their life

Plot

Image: IMDb 

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 movie Khoobsoorat opposite Sonam Kapoor. In Bollywood, he has worked in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Kapoor & Sons among others too

Fawad's Bollywood Career

Image: IMDb 

Mahira Khan made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 movie, Raees

Mahira Khan's Bollywood Career

Image: IMDb 

Fawad will be next seen in the drama film Neelofar and Mahira Khan also features in the lead role. Directed by Ammar Rasool, Fawad also serves on the project as one of its producers 

Work Front

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

Netflix is also backing an Indian Original set in Pakistan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi will focus on three generations of courtesans in the Heeramandi neighborhood of Lahore in pre-Independent India

Another Pak-based show

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Pinkvilla

information source

Image: Mahira Khan's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here