 Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 07, 2023

Entertainment

All about New K-drama Soundtrack #2

Disney+ gives us a peek at the new K-drama with Geum Sae-rok and Steve Noh, continuing the story from the first season

Sneak Peek of 'Soundtrack #2'

up tale about love, breakup feelings, and dealing with regret

Brand-New Story

Soundtrack #2' dives into love complexities, showing Geum Sae-rok as a piano tutor and Steve Noh as her ex-turned-successful CEO

A Story We Can Relate To

Geum Sae-rok's Hyun-Seo gives up her music dreams, while Steve Noh's Soo-ho becomes a CEO after a breakup

Getting to Know the Characters

Soundtrack #2' is a short K-drama with only six episodes. Catch it every Wednesday on Disney+ as the characters go through their journeys

Short and Sweet

 Look forward to 'Soundtrack #2' premiering on December 6, continuing the story on Disney Plus. Expect a mix of love, regret, and career twists

Mark Your Calendar

Hyun-Seo and Soo-ho reconnect suddenly after a tough breakup, dealing with leftover hard feelings and unexpected twists of fate

Unexpected Reunion

Despite reuniting, our main characters face problems and arguments, adding tension to the story with surprising twists of fate

Challenges in Coming Back

Soundtrack #2' features a fantastic cast, making it the most anticipated K-drama of December. Catch it on Disney Plus

Great Cast

Join the characters as they navigate their lives in 'Soundtrack #2', promising a gripping story filled with love, disagreements, and the complexities of rekindled connections

Complex Relationships

