All About
NICK CANNON'S KIDS
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 9, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Baby No 10
Nick Cannon recently welcomed his tenth child and third baby with model Brittany Bell and revealed their son’s name as Rise Messiah Cannon
Image: Getty Images
Abby De La Rosa
The announcement of Nick's tenth baby came after he recently welcomed his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa in October with whom he also shares twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir
Image: Getty Images
Legendary Love
Nick Cannon also became a father to son Legendary Love in July, whom he welcomed with baby mama, Bre Tiesi
Image: Getty Images
Nick recently also became a father to his first child with model LaNisha Cole in September 2022, their daughter has been named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon
LaNisha Cole
Image: Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey to whom he was married from 2008 to 2016
Image: Getty Images
Alyssa Scott
Cannon had also welcomed a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer
Image: Getty Images
Baby Zen
Nick Cannon spoke about losing his son Zen in an interview with People and said, "We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered"
Image: Nick Cannon Instagram
Reproductive Choices
Nick Cannon opened up about welcoming all his kids, not by accident but rather purpose as he clarified his reproductive choices
Image: Getty Images
Celibacy
The actor had spoken earlier this year about embracing celibacy in February 2022 and maintained that his therapist suggested the same
Image: Getty Images
Baby Boy
Nick Cannon in his post about expecting his tenth baby had suggested that he is expecting a baby boy since he added the hashtags, "Sunshine' and '#SonRISE"
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: All About Selena Gomez's documentary