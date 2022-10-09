All About 

Heading 3

NICK CANNON'S KIDS

Image: Getty Images

Baby No 10

Nick Cannon recently welcomed his tenth child and third baby with model Brittany Bell and revealed their son’s name as Rise Messiah Cannon

Image: Getty Images

Abby De La Rosa

The announcement of Nick's tenth baby came after he recently welcomed his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa in October with whom he also shares twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir

Image: Getty Images

Legendary Love

Nick Cannon also became a father to son Legendary Love in July, whom he welcomed with baby mama, Bre Tiesi

Image: Getty Images

Nick recently also became a father to his first child with model LaNisha Cole in September 2022, their daughter has been named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

LaNisha Cole

Image: Getty Images

Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey to whom he was married from 2008 to 2016

Image: Getty Images

Alyssa Scott 

Cannon had also welcomed a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer

Image: Getty Images

Baby Zen

Nick Cannon spoke about losing his son Zen in an interview with People and said, "We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered"

Image: Nick Cannon Instagram

Reproductive Choices

Nick Cannon opened up about welcoming all his kids, not by accident but rather purpose as he clarified his reproductive choices

Image: Getty Images

Celibacy

The actor had spoken earlier this year about embracing celibacy in February 2022 and maintained that his therapist suggested the same

Image: Getty Images

Baby Boy

Nick Cannon in his post about expecting his tenth baby had suggested that he is expecting a baby boy since he added the hashtags, "Sunshine' and '#SonRISE"

