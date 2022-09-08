All about
Prince Charles' coronation
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 11, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Demise
Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022 following which Prince Charles automatically ascended the throne and received his new title of King Charles III
Operation Golden Orb
As per Daily Mail, King Charles' coronation plans have already been available in binders of paperwork and the ceremony has been code-named Operation Golden Orb
Ceremony Details
The Royal family's website mentions that the coronation ceremony “has remained essentially the same over a thousand years"
Venue
King Charles' coronation ceremony will reportedly take place at Westminster Abbey in London, given the history of coronation ceremonies held there
Archbishop
Like every royal family event, the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to conduct the ceremony whenever King Charles officially takes the throne
The Chair
King Charles will be sitting on King Edward’s chair during the ceremony. The wooden chair is reportedly as old as from the year 1296
Timeline
While the new title is already in place for King Charles, the coronation ceremony will reportedly not happen for months and is not immediate after the Queen's passing
Queen Consort
Duchess Camilla will also be crowned as the Queen Consort during King Charles' coronation ceremony
Attendees
The coronation ceremony will be attended by all senior members of the royal family as well as reps from the Houses of Parliament
Balcony Appearance
Following the coronation ceremony, King Charles will be expected to make an appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony
