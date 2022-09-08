​​All about

Heading 3

Prince Charles' coronation

SEPT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Queen Elizabeth Demise

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022 following which Prince Charles automatically ascended the throne and received his new title of King Charles III

Operation Golden Orb

As per Daily Mail, King Charles' coronation plans have already been available in binders of paperwork and the ceremony has been code-named Operation Golden Orb

Ceremony Details

The Royal family's website mentions that the coronation ceremony “has remained essentially the same over a thousand years"

Venue

King Charles' coronation ceremony will reportedly take place at Westminster Abbey in London, given the history of coronation ceremonies held there

Archbishop

Like every royal family event, the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to conduct the ceremony whenever King Charles officially takes the throne

The Chair

King Charles will be sitting on King Edward’s chair during the ceremony. The wooden chair is reportedly as old as from the year 1296

Timeline

While the new title is already in place for King Charles, the coronation ceremony will reportedly not happen for months and is not immediate after the Queen's passing

Queen Consort

Duchess Camilla will also be crowned as the Queen Consort during King Charles' coronation ceremony

Attendees

The coronation ceremony will be attended by all senior members of the royal family as well as reps from the Houses of Parliament

Balcony Appearance

Following the coronation ceremony, King Charles will be expected to make an appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony

