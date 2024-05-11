Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
MAY 11, 2024
All about Rajkummar-Janhvi's Mr & Mrs Mahi
Titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, it is a feel-good heartwarming film that is set to release in cinemas very soon
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
Rajkummar Rao is playing the male lead role whose character name is Mahendra
Male Lead Actor
Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead role whose character name is Mahima
Female Lead Actor
The film revolves around the imperfectly perfect partnership between a cricket-loving couple
The Movie
Sharan Sharma has directed the movie who is known for helming Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Director
The film is produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta
The Makers
Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma have written the script
The Writers
The movie has a tagline - You don't have to always live your parents’ dream. Live yours…
Tagline
Work Front
While Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth is released in cinemas, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Devara after Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is set to release in cinemas on May 31st, 2024
Release Date
