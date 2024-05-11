Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

MAY 11, 2024

All about Rajkummar-Janhvi's Mr & Mrs Mahi

Titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, it is a feel-good heartwarming film that is set to release in cinemas very soon 

 Mr. & Mrs. Mahi 

Image: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram 

Rajkummar Rao is playing the male lead role whose character name is Mahendra 

 Male Lead Actor 

Image: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead role whose character name is Mahima 

 Female Lead Actor 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

The film revolves around the imperfectly perfect partnership between a cricket-loving couple

 The Movie

Video: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram 

Sharan Sharma has directed the movie who is known for helming Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl 

 Director 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta

Image: Sharan Sharma's Instagram

The Makers 

Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma have written the script 

 The Writers 

Image: Sharan Sharma's Instagram

The movie has a tagline - You don't have to always live your parents’ dream. Live yours…

Tagline 

Image: Sharan Sharma's Instagram

 Work Front 

Image: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram 

While Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth is released in cinemas, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Devara after Mr. & Mrs. Mahi 

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is set to release in cinemas on May 31st, 2024 

 Release Date 

Image: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here