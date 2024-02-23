Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

All About Richie Mehta's Poacher 

He is a Canadian filmmaker best known for directing the first season of Delhi Crime

Richie Mehta

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

The writer-director is next coming up with Poacher - a new web show revolving around ivory poaching ring 

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

Richie Mehta

It is a Malayalam language web show that is dubbed in other languages too 

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

The Show

It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead 

Cast

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

It is an intense wildlife crime story. The story is about forest officials who uncover an ivory poaching ring

The Story

Video: Prime Video’s Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for this series 

Alia Bhatt Connection

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

The first three episodes of Poacher were premiered at 2023 Sundance Film Festival 

Film Festival

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

Initial reviews from the critics called it a ‘thought-provoking’ and ‘hard-hitting’ drama 

Hard-Hitting Drama

Video: Prime Video’s Instagram

The crime drama show has 8 episodes in total 

Episodes

Video: Prime Video’s Instagram

Streaming Date

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

Poacher is streaming on Prime Video from Feb 23 

