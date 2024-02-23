Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
All About Richie Mehta's Poacher
He is a Canadian filmmaker best known for directing the first season of Delhi Crime
Richie Mehta
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
The writer-director is next coming up with Poacher - a new web show revolving around ivory poaching ring
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
Richie Mehta
It is a Malayalam language web show that is dubbed in other languages too
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
The Show
It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead
Cast
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
It is an intense wildlife crime story. The story is about forest officials who uncover an ivory poaching ring
The Story
Video: Prime Video’s Instagram
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for this series
Alia Bhatt Connection
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
The first three episodes of Poacher were premiered at 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Film Festival
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
Initial reviews from the critics called it a ‘thought-provoking’ and ‘hard-hitting’ drama
Hard-Hitting Drama
Video: Prime Video’s Instagram
The crime drama show has 8 episodes in total
Episodes
Video: Prime Video’s Instagram
Streaming Date
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
Poacher is streaming on Prime Video from Feb 23
