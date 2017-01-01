Heading 3

All About Rings of

Power's Morfydd Clark

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Galadriel

Morfydd Clark plays the lead role in the new The Lord of the Rings prequel show and essays the role of Elven warrior Galadriel

Famous Roles

Before Rings of Power, Morfydd Clark appeared in other projects such as The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017), and The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

Dance

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Morfydd called herself a “woeful dancer" because she has a habit of “dancing the lyrics."

The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power star has starred as Cordelia in King Lear and Juliet in Romeo & Juliet in her amazing stage career so far

Stage Career

Double Role

Morfydd Clark impressively played a double role in The Personal History of David Copperfield as the protagonist’s mother and fiancé Clara

ADHD Diagnosis

Diagnosed at seven with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Morfydd struggled to concentrate at school and dropped out when she was 16

Cate Blanchett

Stepping into Cate Blanchett's shoes, who played Galadriel in the LOTR films, Morfydd told E!, "I felt really obviously so lucky to be playing a character to be portrayed by her."

Audition

Morfydd revealed a rather interesting story as about her first audition for Rings of Power and said, "The first [audition], I didn’t know what I was auditioning for."

Tolkien Fan

Clark spoke to Glamour magazine and revealed that she had been a fan of Tolkien's work since childhood, having been read The Hobbit by her father as a kid

Violent Scenes

Morfydd Clark revealed in an interview that needed therapy to survive violent scenes on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

