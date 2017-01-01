All About Rings of
Power's Morfydd Clark
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 30, 2022
Galadriel
Morfydd Clark plays the lead role in the new The Lord of the Rings prequel show and essays the role of Elven warrior Galadriel
Famous Roles
Before Rings of Power, Morfydd Clark appeared in other projects such as The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017), and The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)
Dance
While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Morfydd called herself a “woeful dancer" because she has a habit of “dancing the lyrics."
The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power star has starred as Cordelia in King Lear and Juliet in Romeo & Juliet in her amazing stage career so far
Stage Career
Double Role
Morfydd Clark impressively played a double role in The Personal History of David Copperfield as the protagonist’s mother and fiancé Clara
ADHD Diagnosis
Diagnosed at seven with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Morfydd struggled to concentrate at school and dropped out when she was 16
Cate Blanchett
Stepping into Cate Blanchett's shoes, who played Galadriel in the LOTR films, Morfydd told E!, "I felt really obviously so lucky to be playing a character to be portrayed by her."
Audition
Morfydd revealed a rather interesting story as about her first audition for Rings of Power and said, "The first [audition], I didn’t know what I was auditioning for."
Tolkien Fan
Clark spoke to Glamour magazine and revealed that she had been a fan of Tolkien's work since childhood, having been read The Hobbit by her father as a kid
Violent Scenes
Morfydd Clark revealed in an interview that needed therapy to survive violent scenes on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
